Changes at the helm of the Etowah Carnegie Library are continuing.
Trish Mobley recently took over as the director of the library and it has been announced that the institution also has a new programs director.
Briana Pagdon is filling the latter role for the Etowah Carnegie Library.
“I’m very excited about this position,” she expressed. “I’m a new resident to the City of Etowah and I love the town. Everyone has been very friendly and welcoming.”
Pagdon expressed her excitement taking over as the new programs director for the library.
“I have such fond memories of going to the library with my grandmother as a kid. She would always take us to be involved in the summer reading program and things like that,” she recalled. “That was so important to me growing up and I am just really excited to be a part of that for everyone in this community.”
According to Pagdon, it was a “fortuitous” situation that led to her obtaining the position.
“I don’t have a background in library science, but I was looking for employment. I live right in downtown Etowah and I was looking for employment in that area,” she said. “The library was really important to me when I was a child and I’m a lifelong bookworm, so I thought it would be a good place to work.”
Pagdon was born in North Carolina and raised in northern California, where she attended elementary, high school and college.
Her hobbies consist of reading, antiquing, drawing, crafts and hiking.
Her immediate family consist of herself, her fiancé and a few dogs and cats.
“I’m just so happy to be here and I’m really excited about all of the programs,” she expressed. “We have a lot of programs coming up and I wanted to get the word out that it is going to be great.”
Mobley had previously noted a few programs that the library expects to start up soon.
“We are getting geared up for our summer reading program that will begin in June and, historically, Etowah would have what they called Monday Book Clubs every week here at the library and we are really hoping to be able to get that going,” she noted. “We are excited about the new programs that we are going to be implementing into the library.”
