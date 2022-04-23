The Athens city pool is preparing to open for the season starting on May 26.
According to City of Athens Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker, the planned pool hours will be Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m to 5 p.m. with Sunday hours being 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“It is a real sign that summer is around the corner,” Baker expressed. “I am looking forward to the pool opening soon.”
Currently, Athens Parks and Recreation is looking for a pool manager and lifeguards.
“Anyone who is interested in applying can contact the Human Resources Department to pick up an application in person or you can download an application online,” she said. “Employees will need to be Red Cross certified but we are providing a class.”
Those who take the class will participate from May 19-23 and, in addition, those who participate in the class and work 150 hours during the season will receive $100 back from their course fee at the end of the year.
This year, a new program will be started with the target age being children between the ages of 12 and 15.
“Kids that are ages 12-15 can have a waiver signed by an adult that says they have permission to be in the pool without a parent or guardian there,” Baker stated. “This year, before the pool opens (this event has not been fully scheduled yet), the kids can come in to take a swim test which they must pass and have the waiver filled out before they can come to the pool unattended.”
This new method is to help provide an additional layer of precaution to children.
“Over the years we would have people just drop off their children and that has led to a disconnect,” she noted. “When they come to the pool we usually ask them for their name, age and an emergency phone number, but we had always just relied on the children to be honest about that. But now we will have these pool passes that show they passed their swim test and have a sort of ID.”
She noted this would be specifically designed for children who regularly visit the pool without a parent or guardian.
Reservations for the pool for private parties can also be made this year starting roughly 30 minutes after the pool closes until 10 p.m.
“We are also planning on having our large Learn To Swim program and small group lessons return,” she said. “We plan on having our morning water fitness classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays in June/July before the pool opens.”
At the time of the interview, pricing for the pool had not been approved.
“We haven’t raised or changed the fees in the past 15 years but with the cost of everything going up in the world it has also affected maintaining the pool, so I’m not sure about the prices remaining the same,” she expressed. “However, we would love to have many families and participants in the pool this year. Parties can be reserved for anything from birthday parties, get togethers or even just some private time among friends or family.”
