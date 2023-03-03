Officers with the Athens Police Department have made an appeal to the city council to assist with their dwindling numbers.
During February’s Athens City Council meeting, APD Sgt. Shaun Thompson spoke to the council members as a representative of several officers. He asked the council members to “take action to keep the department from losing any more officers.”
He said the department is down 12 officers and said a policy allowing officers to take their patrol cars home and more pay would help retain officers and fill open positions.
“It is the inaction of this council and city administration that is pushing officers out the door,” he said. “You had the opportunity to fix them, but no such action has been taken. We’ve spoken with council members and HR (human relations) to voice our concerns.”
As part of his plea, Thompson cited the department’s 2021 numbers, which included 20,504 calls responded to, 1,203 arrests and a 55.19% case closure rate.
“During this time we were understaffed, but your police department worked through it and was promised things would get better,” Thompson said.
He noted that in July of 2022 the officers received a raise up to $18.56 an hour, but there has been nothing since.
“Since then, the city was denied a 3% raise by this council,” he said.
Thompson added that, most recently, officers have left to go to the Dayton Police Department, Rhea County Sheriff’s Department and McMinn County Sheriff’s Department. At each of the first two, he said starting pay is $22.59 for officers. At MCSD, the rate is $17.
He said the reasons for officers going to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department despite lower starting pay include “less stress, less work and a McMinn County Commission that has shown it will give a raise” along with a take-home car policy.
“There are numerous things that can be done to better the department and stop officers from leaving, but the council has to do something,” he said.
The current council members, two of whom were newly-elected in November of 2022, have discussed a 3% raise, but chose to wait to enact that until after discussing it at the Athens City Council Strategic Summit this weekend.
After Thompson’s appeal, several city council members responded that they are taking this issue seriously.
“This city council has been pushing hard for a lot of changes,” Vice Mayor Larry Eaton said. “A 3% pay raise for everyone was not thrown to the side. It was put aside for the strategic study.”
Eaton added that options are being explored by the elected officials.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can to do this,” he said. “This city council is not doing anything but trying to help you guys.”
Mayor Steve Sherlin reiterated Eaton’s response.
“We’re going to get a decision soon to answer these problems,” he said. “What we’re looking at could end up being more than 3%.”
After the council members gave their response to Thompson’s plea, APD Chief Fred Schultz added his own comments.
“From day one I have preached to these officers to take ownership in their department,” he said. “I think you witnessed the beginning of that tonight. I was very proud of that young man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.