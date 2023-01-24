Public Meetings Jan 24, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCMINN COUNTYThe County Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.DECATURThe Board of Aldermen will hold a workshop on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Municipal Building. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two lives claimed in recent McMinn County wrecks Ejections mar Cherokees' rivalry win over Chargers; Chargerettes cruise to sweep HPAI detected in West Tennessee poultry flock Police reports for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
