Thirty years ago this week the local area was blanketed in snow, costing multiple lives and leading to extended power outages.
The Blizzard of 1993 hit the local area on Friday, March 12, dumping 19 inches of snow on the McMinn and Meigs county communities and causing three reported deaths in the first 48 hours.
Preparations began several days before the storm actually hit, as The Daily Post-Athenian reported on Friday, March 12 that local agencies were in the process of dealing with what was expected to be six to 14 inches of snow. It was reported at the time that officials with the McMinn County Road Department, Meigs County Highway Department, Decatur Public Works, Etowah Public Works, Athens Utilities Board and Volunteer Energy Cooperative were all making preparations for the considerable snowfall.
By the Monday, March 15 edition of The DPA, the storm had hit and residents were adjusting to the impact. It was estimated at the time that more than 200 people had made their way to shelters and residents with four-wheel-drive vehicles were being asked to assist those who still needed to be transported.
Snow drifts as high as 10 feet in rural areas hindered some people from seeking assistance.
“Some of the roads are in absolutely horrible condition,” then-McMinn County Director of Emergency Operations Director Carl Sturgill said in one story at the time.
It was also reported that two elderly women suffering from frostbite were rescued that Sunday night and three deaths were later reported. As of that Monday morning, several thousand people in McMinn and Meigs counties were without power, more than 48 hours after the storm began.
“This is the worst storm in Volunteer Electric’s history,” then-VEC official Dale Dworak said at the time.
The storm even affected local people beyond this area, as it was reported in the Tuesday, March 16 edition of The DPA that two Etowah residents were among five people trapped in the mountains near the Tennessee-North Carolina border. The two local people were able to return home safely that Monday.
It was the Wednesday, March 17 edition of The DPA when it was reported that things were beginning to trend back toward normalcy. By then, school was back in session in Athens and “most major roads” were deemed “passable” at that time.
However, recovery was not complete and lingering impacts still made themselves known. Concerns were raised over having enough milk on the shelves after farmers were unable to milk their cows during the worst of the storm. It was also reported that McMinn and Meigs county schools and Etowah City School were all out again that Wednesday, leading administrators to ponder how to make the days up.
And while power outages were being dealt with, the Thursday, March 18 edition of The DPA reported that there were still about 30 homes without power in VEC’s area and assistance was being sent to Polk County where about 900 homes were still without power.
The Friday, March 19 edition of The DPA featured comments from local residents on how they dealt with the aftermath of the storm. One resident said she was in a log house on Starr Mountain at the time and ended up without water or electricity. She said they put snow in the bathtub to act as a refrigerator for food and were able to keep the fireplace going for warmth.
Another woman said the house she was in had no source of heat during the power outage and her husband had a broken leg, complicating them being able to find shelter elsewhere. However, one neighbor offered to let them stay next door and a different neighbor helped her husband into a lawn chair and then pulled him on his tractor over to their new shelter.
The DPA featured some type of coverage of the snowstorm on the front page of every edition starting with the March 12 edition. The next time the storm wasn’t featured on the front page was the Friday, March 26 edition.
