AMVETS Post 90 and the AMVETS Auxiliary are sponsoring a cookout in April to help juniors at Meigs County High School sponsor a trip to Washington D.C.
According to information provided on the Town of Decatur Facebook page, the cookout will be held on Saturday, April 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held at the AMVETS Post 90 on Highway 58 in Decatur.
Tickets for the cookout are $10 and the meal includes ribs and chicken, sides and dessert.
“We are taking our junior students to Washington D.C. and AMVETS Post 90 has agreed to sponsor a cookout,” said Meigs County High School History teacher Jill Henry. “They are very generously going to be preparing everything for us so we are just trying to help our students pay for their D.C. trip.”
This trip was planned to provide the juniors with an opportunity that was missed during their 8th grade year.
“They were supposed to go to Washington in 8th grade but their trip was cancelled due to COVID,” Henry stated. “So we decided that we would try to take them. We have never planned this trip, but the trip itself cost about $800 per student so we had been pretty actively helping them to individually fund raise for their trip.”
The school has held a variety of different types of fundraisers to help the students fund the event.
“We had reached out to the AMVETS and they offered to host this cookout for us, so we are really appreciative of them,” she expressed. “Anybody can purchase a ticket. Right now our students are individually selling them, so any tickets purchased from an individual student will go directly to fund that student’s trip and we will also be selling tickets the day of the cookout at the door.”
Those interested in participating are also able to purchase a ticket by e-mailing Henry at jillhenry@meigsgschool.net or Lee Ann Cross at leeanncross@meigsgschool.net, according to the post on Facebook.
“If anyone wants to buy from a student, that will be available until March 31 but we will also be accepting walk ups during the cookout,” she noted. “We do have students who are still working on their payments, their final payments are due on April 14, so if anybody wants to help a specific student we recommend purchasing a ticket from them.”
The school has received many community partners to help make this trip a possibility as well.
“We would like to say thank you to all of the businesses and clubs who have donated to help make this trip possible,” Henry expressed. “Our current goal is around $6,000 and we are close, so we are pretty confident that this cookout will put us over our goal.”
