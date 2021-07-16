The City of Etowah held a special called meeting on Monday to discuss candidates and requirements for the vacant city manager position.
The position became available after previous City Manager Tina Tuggle resigned from the post earlier this year.
Etowah City Commissioners met at the Etowah Community Center Monday night to discuss the number of candidates they would pursue to fill the position from those interested along with set some rules in place for the next person to fill the position.
The city commission decided on six candidates to further pursue through interviews. One of those candidates is from out of state.
The candidate from out of state will have their trip to interview paid for by the city along with a place to stay while they are in town for that phase.
After some brief discussion, the commissioners decided not to pursue any alternates for the position.
“I’m comfortable with just the six and, if it drops down, it drops down,” said Commissioner Diana Elrod. “There is a good selection in that mix right there.”
Following the decision to proceed with the selected six candidates, the topic moved to the residency requirement that will be presented to the candidates.
Swayne stated his belief that the new city manager should live within the city limits.
“We have had that as a requirement in the past but we changed it under city code,” he said. “Personally I think there was a lot of negativity from people about that.”
Elrod believes the requirement should be within a five mile radius of city hall due to the current housing market potentially making it difficult to find a residence inside the limits.
Commissioner Misty Webb agreed with Swayne, while Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood and Commissioner John James agreed with Elrod.
Following the decision to make the residency within five miles of city hall, the commissioners moved on to discuss how long the new city manager would have to acquire residency after their hire.
The consensus reached by the commission was to allow 12 months for the new city manager to fully move into the area.
Garwood proposed a question to the commission to get an understanding of the leniency of the other commissioners.
“What if we have someone say they would rent an apartment and stay five days then go home on the weekends, if possible, and if not, I’ll stay. What are our thoughts on that,” he questioned.
There was little support among the other commissioners for that type of setup, however.
“I think a lot of it would depend on the situation,” Garwood said. “If the situation, we think, warrants it then we will have a little bit of leniency.”
Webb said she believes the 12 month timeframe would give them enough time to get their lives situated and moved to take on their new responsibilities.
Elrod proposed the question as to if they would lend relocation assistance to the new city manager.
“(The past city managers) have already been ready to move in,” Garwood recalled.
“If we bring them in and we help them to get here, because we are bringing them in from out of state, we aren’t going to pay for the whole move but we help them with some dollar amount, I don’t know how much it costs to move ...
“We can if we need to.”
Elrod added that she believes the city should offer some kind of relocation assistance even if it is just paying for movers.
There was also discussion on how to hold the interviews during that process.
“What we have done in the past is check with them and see how their schedules are,” Garwood said. “We would take, like, three of them and match them on a certain day of the week.”
Swayne said he believes they could schedule the candidates to have three per day when schedules are open and one hour apart, which could allow for a city tour.
No timeline was given during the meeting for when interviews may start or when the position is expected to be filled.
