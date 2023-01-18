McMinn County Schools officials honored their teachers of the year with a ceremony on Tuesday.
The event was led by Elementary Education Supervisor for Grades 3-8 Steven Brady, who noted that Elementary Education Supervisor for Grades Pre-K-2 Julie Goodin normally runs the program, but she wasn’t able to attend.
Despite her not being there in person, Brady was able to read off the speech Goodin had written prior to the event.
“It is an honor to be in a room full of our best and brightest in the district,” Goodin’s speech read. “We have amazing people in our school district and I want each of you to know that you have been nominated by your fellow colleagues for teacher of the year and what an honor that is.”
Brady noted that Goodin added the poem “Teachers” into her speech that was created by Kevin William Huff.
“She then goes on to say that I know each of you sitting in this room because you go above and beyond what is asked of you for our kids,” Brady stated. “I haven’t been into each and every one of your classrooms but I know that you would not be sitting in this room today in this room of teachers if you were not an amazing teacher.”
Goodin noted how each teacher being honored holds a reputation of being there for their students in more ways than just academics.
“There are countless stories I could tell about each of you, like bringing food to a student that you knew was hungry or you might go buy a student a jacket or hoodie when you know the weather is starting to get cold,” Goodin stated. “You walk into your classroom every day prepared to challenge and set high expectations for your students so that they can be the very best that they can be. I sit here very humbled to be in the room with all of you here and I want to say congratulations and thank you for all you do in McMinn County Schools.”
Following Brady’s recounting of Goodin’s speech, McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison requested each principal introduce their school’s teachers of the year.
The teachers of the year are as follows: Calhoun Elementary School, Sarah Freeman, Pre-K-4, and Summer Keylon, 5-8; E.K. Baker Elementary School, Melissa Hooper, Pre-K-4, and Tabitha Rue, 5-8; Englewood Elementary School, Kaylan Barber, Pre-K-4, and Brittany Davidson, 5-8; Mountain View Elementary School, Laura Jenkins, Pre-K-4, and Lacy Ann Murphy-Stewart, 5-8; Niota Elementary School, Heather Malick, Pre-K-4, and October Stinnett, 5-8; Riceville Elementary School, Haley Cook, Pre-K-4, and Niala Martin, 5-8; and Rogers Creek Elementary School, Kami Espionza, Pre-K-4, and Jade Masion, 5-8.
Among high school teachers: Christal Eddington and Katelyn Whitener were selected teachers of the year for McMinn Central High School and Ariana Rucker and Tristen Rowland for McMinn County High School.
Elizabeth Talkington was selected to be teacher of the year for the McMinn Career and Technical Education Center.
The overall teachers of the year were Malick from Niota Elementary, Murphey-Stewart from Mountain View Elementary and Talkington from the McMinn Career and Technical Education Center.
Jacob Slack of Riceville Elementary School was named principal of the year and Heath Frazier was named supervisor of the year.
“This room right here is what it is all about,” Parkison expressed. “We appreciate you and have a good day.”
