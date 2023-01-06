United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties is now accepting nominations for the Dick Dyer Community Service Award.
The Dick Dyer Award is a community service award given each year to an individual who “exemplifies Dyer’s exceptional vision and caring spirit for the community,” according to a news release from the United Way.
“As the first United Way director, Mr. Dyer worked tirelessly to provide the community with services that meet the most pressing needs. His vision and leadership made our community a stronger and more caring place to live and work,” the release continued.
The recipient of the Dick Dyer award should have made “significant contributions to the community through church or civic activities and made a lasting impression through his/her work.”
The award recipient is chosen by a panel of previous recipients.
The award will be given at the United Way Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Feb. 9.
In addition to being named the Dick Dyer Community Service Award recipient, the person chosen will also represent McMinn County as the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award recipient. The governor’s office established this award to recognize ways volunteers strengthen communities, increase volunteerism to meet compelling needs and show that volunteering is rewarding and part of what it means to be a Tennessean.
The award will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Gov. Bill Lee in Nashville.
To submit a nomination, mail it to P.O. Box 1681, Athens, TN 37371. Interested parties may also e-mail it to unitedway@unitedwaymm.com or drop it off at the United Way office at 313 Maple Street. The deadline for submission is Jan. 31.
