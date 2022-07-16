Starr Regional Medical Center (SRMC) recently published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year.
This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital is contributing to McMinn County and the surrounding area and spotlights the various ways it is working to support the health and well-being of the community.
“Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been a fundamental part of succeeding as a community leader in McMinn County,” said John McLain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Starr Regional Medical Center. “Being part of LifePoint Health, a growing diversified healthcare delivery network, allows us to continue to uphold our legacy of care and community leadership, and cultivate an environment where people choose to come for care. We accomplished this thanks in no small part to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team of providers, employees and volunteers, and the support of those we serve.”
SRMC’s 2021 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of this community through adding new providers, adding and expanding service lines and investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. In 2021, SRMC added 119 providers in orthopedics, hospital medicine, teleneurology, teleradiology, telepsychology, telenephrology and emergency medicine and made more than $2.5 million in capital improvements, including the addition of 3D mammography technology, sleep lab and imaging equipment, cardiac ultrasound machine and facility improvements.
Additionally, SRMC made a donation of more than $39.6 million in health services to those in need, which the hospital believes demonstrates its commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay.
In 2021, the hospital distributed more than $39.8 million in salaries, wages and benefits for its approximately 630 employees, and contributed nearly $60,000 in professional development and tuition assistance for its employees.
This year’s annual report also includes several examples of how Starr Regional seeks to make a positive impact in the communities it serves. Last year, the organization paid $7,884,219 in local and state taxes. The hospital also continued its support of local activities and organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, Athens City Schools, Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce, Friendly Fellows Club, Good Faith Clinic, McMinn County Economic Development Authority, McMinn County Schools and the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties.
“We are proud to call McMinn County our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being,” said McLain.
“We are also incredibly grateful for and inspired by the support our communities have shown us in recent years. As we consider the future of Starr Regional Medical Center, we are so excited to continue improving the way we serve our neighbors and communities.”
Starr Regional Medical Center’s complete 2021 community benefit report is available at Starr Regional.com/about
