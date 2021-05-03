The City of Athens celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by giving away seedlings at the Market Park Pavilion and discussing future plans to add more greenery.
At the same time, a ceremony was held celebrating the city’s recognition as a Tree City USA for the 40th year.
“I am so privileged to be here and be part of McMinn County,” said Kimberly Burch, a forester for Bradley, McMinn and Polk counties. “Becoming a Tree City is about the community taking pride, establishing and maintaining a greener community in their city.”
Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner stated that it has been a “distinct privilege” for the Athens community to have invested in the “livelihood of our future” through being a Tree City for 40 years.
“We are one of only eight cities across the State of Tennessee out of 345 that shares the distinct honor to not only be a Tree City but to also be a Tree Campus,” Sumner expressed. “Tennessee Wesleyan University is celebrating eight years now as a Tree Campus. So joining those two forces right here in Downtown Athens in our historic community is a tremendous honor.”
Sumner also pointed out the Athens City Council’s decision to create a beautification fund last year.
“In the last several months we have had a landscape architect tracing downtown looking at how we can add more flora to our community,” Sumner stated. “It is good for looks, it is good for curb appeal, it draws people into our community and it’s healthy for our environment. It helps us to soak up rainwater ... It adds to beautification and makes more oxygen for us, so we are really excited to continue the beautification fund.”
Sumner stated the near future of Athens will see more parking and trees.
“That is a win-win,” he expressed. “We are adding more trees to our downtown over the next few years and we have that all in planning now.”
Following Sumner was Athens Mayor Bo Perkison, who shared a proclamation along with his own thoughts on being a Tree City.
“This is a big day,” he expressed. “If you look around Athens and all the trees you will see how beautiful they make our city. You see why your city council right here in Athens and Sumner and all of his staff in Athens put emphasis on this great day and the importance of the trees and the plant life around the city.”
