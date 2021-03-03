Leslie Naylor has her share of really close friends.
Many are two-legged; the majority, however, have four legs and are critters such as a cow named Mo, goats named Moose and Westley, a pig named Trucker and a sheep named Karma.
Being known as a modern-day Dr. Doolittle, who loves talking to her animals, is a badge of honor for Naylor, founder and owner of “4Them Animal Sanctuary” in rural Sweetwater. She spends all of her days living her dream of making a heaven on earth for her 100 chickens, eight cows, and multiple goats, pigs and sheep.
Add a blind rooster named “Roo,” who loves being held and petted, a few dogs and cats and you have the residency of the sanctuary that began as a vision in Naylor’s heart and mind many years ago. Those numbers may change at anytime as other animals come to live there.
One thing is for certain, though, onlookers will never find one of Naylor’s pets as a menu item in her kitchen. Naylor is a devoted vegan and any animal who comes to her farm is either re-homed or stays on her farm until they live out their life and pass away.
“Most of my animals are brought to me because they have been abused, left to die by their owners or they are strays,” said Naylor.
Her rescue story began by simply saving cats and dogs. Things evolved naturally after she made the decision to become a vegan, eating only a meat or meat by-product free life.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 39 years old,” said Naylor, 50. “After surgery and chemotherapy, I made a personal choice to omit meat from my diet because I felt it would help to improve my health. Soon, it wasn’t only about me, it became all about the animals.”
In 2017, Naylor was living in Knoxville where she opened a Sanctuary Vegan Café. All tips that were made at the café went directly to a fund to help bring her dream to fruition.
Moving closer to that dream, she purchased 21 acres in Sweetwater in December of 2018. Animal rescuing began one month later.
Due to COVID-19, she closed the café in March of 2020, then was able to spend all of her time building her sanctuary.
Naylor’s love of animals has been a lifelong story. While in Knoxville, she discovered The Gentle Barn, a private organization, based in California, that rescues, rehabilitates and gives sanctuary to severely abused animals. When Naylor heard that The Gentle Barn was opening a location in Knoxville, she attended their grand opening and started volunteering right away.
“It was there that I met Dudley, a huge steer that had a prosthetic leg after losing his when bailing twine became wrapped around his foot,” said Naylor. “I fell in love with Dudley. And with all the animals.”
Naylor said being around Dudley inspired her to reach her goal of caring for any animal in need.
Naylor volunteered at The Gentle Barn until the owners moved to Nashville and closed their Knoxville doors a couple of years ago.
As 4Them grows, volunteer help has become crucial to Naylor’s success, giving her the ability to complete all the chores on a daily basis.
“I have about 10 faithful volunteers who try to come out every week,” said Naylor. “I don’t know what I’d do without them, they keep us going. There is so much work. Sweetwater residents Kaysn Kile and Wesley McCool come to the farm Monday through Friday to help me feed and put the animals to bed every night.”
Tony Amos and Sandie Tripp are in their second-year as volunteers for Naylor. They travel from Chattanooga each week.
Lauren Bitner and Stephanie Goldbaum discovered 4Them a couple of months ago. The pair lives in Sweetwater and serve as missionaries for the Athens congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The young women have enjoyed helping Naylor at the farm, despite the cold temperatures and muddy ground. Missionaries are encouraged to include community service in their weekly activities.
“When I serve at 4Them, it makes me so happy to get to see the cute animals and hear Leslie tell us their stories,” said Goldbaum, a native Californian. “Her love is evident because of the work she puts in to keep up with the sanctuary and care for the animals no matter what. I am grateful for her kindness she has shown towards me.”
Bitner said she has learned much while volunteering for Naylor.
“As missionaries, we try to find as many opportunities to serve in the community as we can, so you can imagine our excitement when we found Leslie and her sanctuary only 10 minutes from our apartment. I felt as if I were walking into a safe haven the first time I set foot on her property. Only love would push someone to do all the hard work she does for the animals,” said Bitner, who hails from Utah.
Bitner formed a special bond with Zuko, one of the Great Pyrenees that stands guard at the sanctuary and serves as an important pet to Naylor and her family.
4Them is a 501(c)3 non-profit that is overseen by a board of directors. Naylor relies on monetary donations as well as volunteers. Presently, she is searching for a part time ranch hand.
“I can never have too many volunteers,” she said. “I welcome anyone who wants to donate an hour or a day. I plan to never leave this place. There are so many young animals which means I have at least 15 or 20 years spending the rest of my life seeing them live theirs.”
Items that are always needed and appreciated on the farm include:
Dog and cat food and produce, tools and fencing material, wheelbarrows, pitch forks, hoses, wood, straw and hay.
Naylor works closely with those volunteers who need to complete service hours as a requirement for schools, organizations or companies.
For general information, including families visiting or bringing groups to tour the farm, contact Naylor at: Leslie@4Themsanctuary.org or on Facebook at 4Them or text her at 865-230-6191.
People are encouraged to call or text ahead if they plan to visit the sanctuary, located at 632 Glenlock Road in Sweetwater.
