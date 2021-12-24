A total of 16 4-H and FFA members from across McMinn County came together on Friday, Dec. 3 to compete in the McMinn County Junior Hog Show.
They participated in both showmanship classes and hog classes. During showmanship, youths are judged on how well they present their animal to the judge. Youths spend countless hours at home training their animals in preparation for this class.
In the hog classes, the animals themselves are judged on their build, structure and breed characteristics depending on the particular class.
Overall, youths exhibited 44 hogs at this event. After the county show, the members went on to compete at the Eastern Region Hog Show on Dec. 11 where they each represented McMinn County.
Plans are in place for the members to compete once again at the state swine show that will be held in Cookeville from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about showing livestock or if they would like details about purchasing freezer pork from local youths can contact the UT Extension office at 423-745-2852.
