The Etowah City Pool will be operating solely on the weekends for the remainder of its opening season.
The new community pool’s grand opening celebration was held Saturday.
According to Etowah City Manager Russ Blair, the pool will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-6 p.m.
“It is my understanding that the plan as it stands is to try to keep the pool open at least through Labor Day,” Blair said. “From there we will evaluate the weather and try to maximize the available times from here out, but understanding that the weather will cool off as we get deeper into fall.”
He believes the pool has been a project “long in the making” for the community.
“I’m very excited, it is a great asset for our families and I think the community can be very proud of how it turned out,” Blair expressed. “It is a beautiful facility, it’s a top of the line, modern facility, it’s handicapped accessible and I think even beyond that the location for a lot of people invoke a sense of nostalgia because they grew up going to the old city pool or taking their kids or grandkids there.”
Blair noted the pool was a quality of life component for the city.
“It is something for our children and youth to enjoy,” he stated. “This is just something that gives us another piece that we can utilize to enhance the quality of life for the people in Etowah.”
Etowah Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Dalton stated the maximum capacity for the pool facility is around 300 people, however the pool itself has a maximum capacity of 83 people.
The pool currently has several features, including zero entry in the shallow end, a handicap lift and a diving board.
The current sections of the pool go from zero to three feet, three to five feet and five to nine feet.
“I think for the City of Etowah to have a pool like this definitely benefits the community,” Dalton said. “We are also hoping to get some programming in for senior citizens and it will benefit all ages.”
Blair stated the town has not decided on a date to reopen the pool next season, however they do plan to have the pool open seven days a week next year.
“As for right now there are no charges for the pool for this season,” Blair noted. “Beginning next season, seasonal passes will be available and of course daily admissions will be an option as well. I think the community owes a huge debt of gratitude to the Choate and Massengil families who made a very generous gift which made what was a dream for many years become a reality, so we are deeply grateful for their contribution for this and of course the Etowah City commissioners for their vision and leadership and trying to see this come into fruition.”
