The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced that tickets are on sale for the 29th Annual Mother/Son Dance to be held on Nov. 6, at the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
The dance will begin at 7 p.m. and there are 400 tickets available. Tickets are $10 per attendee and can be purchased online at athenstn.gov/parks or in the Parks & Recreation office. Photos are also available for purchase. The package includes two 5x7s and four wallets for $14. Masks are encouraged.
All tickets must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, as no tickets will be sold at the door.
“We are so happy to be able to get back to dancing. This evening means so much to our community and we are confident that this will be a fun experience for everyone,” stated Brianna Baker, Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
Property tax notices for the City of Athens have been mailed to the property owners.
If you do not receive your notice by Nov. 1, call the city’s Finance Department at 423-744-2710. You may pay your taxes at 815 North Jackson Street Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; visit the City of Athens website at www.athenstn.gov to pay online; or mail payment to: City of Athens, 815 N. Jackson St., Athens, TN 37303.
All property taxes are due by Feb. 28, 2022.
McMinn County 2021 property tax notices are in the mail, according to McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle.
Property owners are advised to notify the Trustee’s Office if they don’t receive their 2021 tax notice. New property owners especially should be aware of the mail because their tax bill might be sent to the previous owner if their deed was registered during 2021.
Even if a tax notice isn’t received, the taxes are still due and become a lien on the property. An incorrect mailing address might cause the tax notice to be returned to the county. It is the responsibility of the home or property owner to advise the property assessor of any address change.
For information concerning a tax notice not being received, the owner should call 745-1291 for county tax information or email mcminntrustee@comcast.net
The McMinn County Trustee’s Office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are Madison Avenue, from Keith Lane to Jackson Street, Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue, and Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Keith Lane.
These closures will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for McMinn County High School’s Homecoming Parade.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, spectators and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Trained, non-biased counselors will be available at the McMinn Senior Activity Center to assist individuals who want to enroll or want to make changes on their Medicare Part D coverage during the open enrollment period.
This year, Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for a Jan. 1, 2022 effective date.
Anyone who is 65 and over can make changes to their Medicare Part D (supplemental drug plan coverage) during this time. For those who are just becoming eligible for Medicare, the open enrollment period at the end of the year is not applicable. This time frame specifically allows people who are already in Medicare the option to change their coverage for the following year if they want to.
Appointments are available on Oct. 20, Nov. 18 and Dec. 1 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a lunch break between 1 and 2 p.m. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis, but there will be a wait list.
There is no cost or activity center membership necessary to access this service. Call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830 to make an appointment. Interested parties should bring their Medicare card with them as well as their prescriptions in their original bottles when they come for an appointment.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced its search for program instructors.
The Parks and Recreation Department would like to expand its offerings and encourage qualified instructors to apply to teach their craft. Program proposal applications are available online at the City of Athens website, www.athenstn.gov/parks
“We have a lot of great usable space, and we live in such a talented community, we want them to propose their program ideas for some future recreation programs. Our goal is to provide great recreation opportunities that our community is looking for. If you are looking to teach fitness classes, basket weaving, or any other specialty, I encourage you to send in your proposal,” stated Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
MyRide McMinn and the McMinn Senior Activity Center are seeking to make it easier for local senior citizens to travel from place to place with a new transportation program in McMinn County.
Beginning in October, MyRide McMinn is set to provide assisted door-to-door transportation services to the region’s residents age 60 and above in an effort to bring the community additional independence and an improved quality of life.
MyRide McMinn is a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service made possible with the support of volunteer drivers who use their personal vehicles to carry McMinn County seniors to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments, banks, as well as grocery and drug stores.
Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to those needing transportation to doctor and medical appointments.
Riders will pay a $25 annual membership fee and then pay a small fee for the first-round trip and a $1 fee for each additional stop. For seniors who are unable to afford the annual membership fee, MyRide McMinn will offer a scholarship program.
All MyRide McMinn volunteer drivers must have a valid Tennessee license, a clean driving record and proof of insurance. Additionally, MyRide volunteers are covered under additional auto, medical and liability insurance for volunteers. Drivers are also safeguarded by state and federal volunteer protection laws.
For more information on MyRide McMinn, call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
