Englewood City Manager Joe Cline is looking forward to continuing work on ridding the town of its sewer moratorium next year.
Cline believes next year will bring forth a lot of “needed” improvements to the town of Englewood.
“We are looking forward to making some improvements that we have been looking forward to for years, especially on the sewer side,” Cline said. “We should be able to start on our sewer project sometime late spring or early summer that will hopefully, eventually, bring us off of the sewer moratorium that we have been on the past few years.”
He noted Town Mayor Tony Hawn has also been looking at different grant opportunities for a planned replica depot.
“The mayor has come up with a project that we are just in the beginning stages of to see what grant opportunities and funding are available that would build a replica of the old Englewood Depot,” Cline stated. “We want it to be used as a trailhead for the Eureka Trail and hopefully have use for it for other things as well. We think it will be a great improvement to the town.”
This would be a project that would also be a tip of the hat to the town’s history. Cline hopes to build an exact replica of the town’s previous depot that was lost years ago.
“I want it to be a true replica of the old depot that was torn down several years ago,” Cline expressed. “It would have bathroom facilities in it to be used as a trailhead for the Eureka Trail and possibly a stage so we can have more events and festivals downtown.”
Some of these projects will be completed through a federal grant that has already been passed along to the town. “I would also like to get the ARP (American Rescue Plan) monies allocated and spent before the deadlines,” he noted. “We are looking at putting radio read meters in so that we will have better meters and be more efficient in our reading operation and I would like to move the depot replica from the planning stages into a position where we will know what we can do with it.”
Cline believes the citizens of Englewood can look forward to more street improvements next year as well.
“We did probably the biggest pavement project that we have ever done in Englewood last year at one time,” he said. “Over $300,000 paved about four streets and we are looking at the possibility of doing another $200,000 to $300,000 project next year on some of the streets that need it.”
Cline already has several streets in mind should the funding become available.
“We have a lot of great things on the horizon for the people of Englewood,” Cline expressed. “We need to get them behind these projects. If anyone knows of things or has concerns that they would like for us to look at please let me know. My door is always open or they could come to the commission meetings so we can all work together on these things and move forward.”
