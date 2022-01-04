The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the dates for the 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance. The dance is currently scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12. A follow-up announcement will be made on Jan. 20 on the status of the dance and on ticket sales.
“I want to assure everyone that we are doing everything possible to safely hold the 36th Daddy Daughter Dance. Being one of the largest attended indoor events in Athens necessitates we push decisions relating to the dance forward. Doing so will allow us to have the current health data necessary to make intelligent decisions,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks & Recreation.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Jan. 11 and Jan. 25, with refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties that do not have health insurance. GFC meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following:
Due to landfill issues, the residential and commercial refuse collection routes may be delayed. If your tote is not collected on your designated pick-up day, leave it curbside to be picked-up the following day. Residential and commercial customers may call 423-744-2749 for updates on the routes.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The City of Niota is holding its annual Holiday House Decorating drawing on Jan. 10 at the regularly scheduled city commission meeting held at 6 p.m. in the community building.
It is not too late if a person lives in the city limits of Niota and has outside holiday decorations to enter this year’s drawing. To enter, stop by the Niota Depot water department and leave your name and contact information before the end of day on Jan. 10. Prizes are awarded that evening.
“This event came about as a way for our citizens to take pride in their homes and the city where they live,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “This is not a contest, since everyone’s taste in decorating is different. The winning names are drawn from a hat. Prizes this year are gift cards from local restaurants.”
The City of Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The area to be affected is Keith Lane from Crestway Drive to Powers Path. This closure will last until Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, flaggers will be in place to flag traffic through the work zone.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
The purpose of this closing is for construction work related to the new school structure.
For more information, contact the office of the public works department at 423-744-2745.
Tennessee Department of Transportation contracted work to repair the bridge on Highway 310 (Mecca Pike) over Conasauga Creek began on Jan. 3, and is expected to be complete no later than July 31.
Motorists should expect traffic pattern changes and delays due to construction.
