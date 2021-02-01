The Athens City Council appears to be on the cusp of approving a funding proposal to build a new consolidated school and fund the city’s other major capital expenses.
The Council will vote tomorrow night at 5:15 p.m. during a called meeting on whether to approve the proposal presented by City Manager C. Seth Sumner at a study session last Thursday.
The core of the proposal was to build the entire consolidated elementary school all at once rather than in two phases. The proposal would combine $1 million per year in sales tax revenue with $780,000 annually from anticipated savings from the school system and $45,000 each year from the debt service fund balance.
This combined funding would allow a USDA loan to be increased from $35 million to $40 million to cover the cost of the entire construction project.
Council members had some questions prior to the Thursday meeting regarding the city’s ability to fund its other capital projects in addition to the expanded scope of the school project. Sumner’s proposal also asks the Council to increase the city property tax rate in the next fiscal year to cover the city’s other capital projects.
“We’re looking at a 10-cent or less property tax (rate increase) in fiscal year ’22 to provide for that $10 million by bond issue,” explained Sumner.
Prior to this proposal, the two-phase plan called for a pair of property tax rate increases totaling 20 cents — one in each of the construction phases. If approved by the Council, the city would only require a single rate increase to fund all the projects described in the proposal.
Following a state reappraisal, the current property tax rate is $1.2676 — nearly 10 cents less than its previous rate of $1.3628. If the proposal is approved and a new rate is reflected in the upcoming city budget, the rate would return to about the same rate as before of $1.36 per each $100 of assessed value.
“If you’ve got a $100,000 house, that costs you $25 for the year,” said Sumner.
Assuming the Council approves the revised school funding plan and the property tax rate increase, sufficient funding will be available for a variety of major capital improvements. In addition to both portions of the consolidated school — Pre-K through second grade and third through fifth grade — the city would also be able to fully fund the necessary street improvements to the City Park neighborhood to help mitigate additional traffic flow from the new school at a cost of about $3 million; rehabilitation at the city’s animal shelter estimated at $500,000; improvements at the city’s Public Works building of about $3.1 million; upgrades to the Athens Municipal Building totaling about $2.2 million; and a new fire training facility at a cost of $1.2 million.
