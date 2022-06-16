The Tennessee Valley Authority has released several recommendations to reduce and conserve energy during the current heat wave sweeping the country.
Currently the TVA recommends that area residents: Set thermostats to 75 degrees or higher, use major appliances in the mornings or evenings, choose to grill rather than the stove to cook, and keep blinds and curtains closed.
Athens Utilities Board Assistant General Manager Wayne Scarbrough stated all of the TVA requests are voluntary.
"Right now they are just asking customers on a voluntary basis to cut back as much as possible," he noted. "Turning off all the lights in rooms that are not being used along with any electronics that can be turned off when not in use, crank up their A/C temperature and just generally try to get as much electrical use off the system as possible because of this very high temperature and peak demand time."
Scarbrough noted that it is important to follow the recommendations while they are currently voluntary to avoid situations where they may become mandatory.
"If TVA and AUB can put out this request, though it is TVA that is putting out the request, for voluntary reductions and we get voluntary reductions then it could keep them very well in the clear so that they can keep on providing their service," he expressed. "The TVA is trying to avoid having to go further into their steps, we are currently in step 20, and as you continue to go further into those steps they wouldn't have to ask for voluntary anymore and could start doing a round-a-bout cut back on power and start cutting power off in certain areas, which they would do in reasonable ways, but that is what we are trying to avoid."
Scarbrough stated that he believes the recommendations may last for a while as the heat wave appears set to continue into next week.
"We are supposed to be up to 100 degrees again by next Tuesday so I wouldn't doubt that we have this same type of thing happening next week," he noted. "It is unusual that we are having this day after day like we have been having, but I wouldn't think that it would be unusual for these recommendations to continue at all."
Despite the looming presence of the heat wave, Scarbrough believes there shouldn't be much concern for most residents.
"I don't think there is necessarily a reason to be concerned so long as we can keep the power use roughly where it needs to be," he expressed. "We are not getting a message from the TVA that says rolling blackouts are coming, right now we are just at the point of asking people to cut back."
He asked that everyone take the voluntary reduction of power requests seriously.
"If everyone will just pitch in a little bit in the voluntary reductions by cutting lights off when exiting a room or turning off equipment when not in use that could help a lot," Scarbrough said. "If everyone can just do simple cutbacks now then we should avoid any sort of reductions that are beyond voluntary."
