MEDIC Regional Blood Center has announced plans for a MEDIC Summer Cookout from July 19 through 23.
During the event, MEDIC staff will be cooking hot dogs on the following days and times and at these locations:
Monday, July 19:
• Athens Donor Center — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Oneida Walmart — Noon to 6 p.m.
• Greeneville Walmart — Noon to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20:
• Crossville Donor Center — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern
Wednesday, July 21:
• Ailor Donor Center — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Farragut Donor Center — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• First Bank — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Highland Park Baptist Church — Noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 22:
• Ailor Donor Center — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Farragut Donor Center — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MEDIC is hosting the summer cookout to celebrate donors and thank them for their time and support for donating blood, platelets and plasma.
MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties, including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
All donors will receive:
• Special edition tie-dye T-shirt.
• Texas Roadhouse coupon.
• Automatic entry to win in the daily drawing for a $50 Food City gift card.
• Automatic entry to win two zero gravity chairs.
• Automatic entry in the July $1,000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 major retail organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.
Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org
Walk-in donors are allowed.
