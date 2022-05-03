Early voting has concluded and set the stage for today’s election, which features some local officials being challenged for their positions.
According to Meigs County Administrator of Elections Judy McAllister, 1,100 people participated in early voting for this election.
“We had 916 Republican voters and 184 Democrats,” McAllister said. “To me, this year’s early votes seemed slower. I was kind of surprised given that it was a county primary and we had seven candidates running for county mayor.”
She expected a larger turnout during early voting given the amount of local positions being contested this year.
“I hope we have more people come out on election day,” she expressed. “It is a privilege that people have and I feel like they should exercise that privilege.”
McAllister expressed her belief of the importance of Meigs County residents voting in this election.
“Your county offices are very important. Your county mayor and county commission make the decision for the county,” she said. “Our highway superintendent also had opposition, but this election is kind of hard to predict. This is election day and I encourage people to come out and vote.”
The current races with opposition in Meigs County are as follows:
County Commission 1st District currently has four Republicans competing for two seats: Phillip Grubb, Jeffrey Howard, Kristy Williams Kelly and Dustin Lankford.
County Commission 2nd District has four Republicans running for pair of spots: Joshua Finnell, Andrew Howard, Karen McNabb and Ralph “Dude” Minnis.
Among the seven running for the role of county mayor, five will compete on the Republican side: Anderson “Binky” Hutsell, Bill James, Joe Lawson, Jeremy Newman and George Thomas. Two will be on the Democratic ballot: Edgar Jewell, Jr. and John Myers.
Road superintendent is also contested, with Republicans Steven Miller and Jimmy “Butch” Nelson on the ballot.
Register of deeds has three Republicans running against each other as well, with Madison Stiner Carden, Joyce Judd and Andy McHone all on the ballot.
