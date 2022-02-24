County commission and school board are among the positions being contested in the upcoming May 3 county primary election.
McMinn County Administrator of Elections TeAnna McKinney expects there to be a large turnout this year.
“We haven’t had this much interest in county commission and school board races in a long time,” she noted. “We’ll be meeting Thursday night, the 24th, to certify petitions but we won’t have a final list until we are contacted by the state sometime around March 4.”
As of now, however, she said there are quite a few contested races.
“District 1 has five Republican candidates, District 2 has four Republican commissioners in their race, so they are going to be pretty busy in that race,” she noted. “District 3 has two Democrats that qualified so far and two Republicans. District 4 has two Republicans, so they will be moving forward in August, and District 5 has three Republicans and one Democrat running for office, so there is a lot of interest.”
There are also contested races in the circuit court clerk’s office, 10th Judicial District Attorney General and for criminal court judge for the 10th Judicial District.
“We have contested school board as well,” McKinney noted. “District 4 has two Republicans, District 5 we have two Republicans, District 2 we have two Republicans and District 1 we have two Republicans. We also have a contested highway commissioner’s race, so we have a lot of things if all of these people qualify by the deadline date and make it to the final list.”
McKinney stated that she expected this year’s election to garner a lot of interest for a while now.
“Normally when you have an election year it gets quiet in the year in-between, but there has been so much talk of elections this time,” she recalled. “I expected to have a big year this year due to that.”
Voter registration deadline will be April 4 and absentee ballot requests will be available until April 26 for the May election.
Early voting will begin on April 13 and end on April 28.
The current list of candidates for May 3 are as follows:
District 1 County Commission has five Republicans contesting for two seats — Daniel Boyd, Brent Carter, Rob Lambert, Tracey (Tad) Simpson and Scott D. Williams.
District 2 County Commission features four Republicans competing for two seats — Jarrod C. Alexander, Jared Lynn, J.W. McPhail and Jerry L. Millsaps.
There are two Democrats and two Republicans vying for two spots in the county commission’s District 3 as Democrats Cody Hensley and Jean-Pierre Vasquez will be on the ballot, along with Republicans Tim King and Roger D. Masingale.
District 4 County Commission will be uncontested in the primary election, as two Republicans qualified for two seats — Dale Holbrook and Charles Slack. However, Scott Cass is running as an independent.
District 5 County Commission features three Republicans and one Democrat going for two seats, as Republicans David Crews, Travis Crisp and Scott Curtis are on the ballot along with Democrat James E. Cockrum.
On the McMinn County School Board side, most of the races will be contested and there are a couple of independents who will appear on the ballot in the general election.
The School Board District 1 seat features two Republican candidates, Quinten Howard and Joe Malone.
School Board District 2’s seat also features two Republican candidates contending for it, Kevin L. Goins and Mike Lowry.
District 3 is the lone spot not to have competition in the primary as Republican Mike Cochran runs unopposed, but Independent Colby Pilkey will be on the ballot as an Independent in the general election.
District 4 features two Republican candidates for the lone seat up, Ken A. Armstrong and Bill Irvin.
District 5 also has two Republican candidates for one seat with Vince Brown and Dustin Prichard on the ballot. In the general election, Independent Katie Brady also plans to run.
There are a few other races that will see some competition as well, outside of the county commission and school board.
Republicans Eric Bunch and Dan P. Evans are on the ballot for the role of highway commissioner.
Republicans Sandra N.C. Donaghy and Paul Donald Rush will face off for criminal court judge of the 10th Judicial District.
Tenth Judicial District Attorney General will also be a contested seat between Republicans Steve Crump and Stephen Hatchett.
The position of circuit court clerk will also see competition between two Republicans, Doug Bailey and Rhonda J. Cooley.
The remainder of the races on the ballot will be unopposed in the primary.
Republican Michael E. Jenne is running uncontested for 10th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge — Part 1.
Republican J. Michael Sharp is running unopposed for 10th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge — Part 2.
Republican Andrew Freiberg is running uncontested for 10th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge — Part 3.
Jerri Saunders Bryant, a Republican, is running for chancellor of the 10th Judicial District.
Public defender for the 10th Judicial District has one candidate, Republican Donald Leon Shahan, Jr.
Republican John Gentry is running unopposed for the position of county mayor.
Republican R. Wylie Richardson is running uncontested for General Sessions Court Judge.
The role of trustee is going uncontested with Republican Phil Tuggle alone on the ballot.
County sheriff will be unopposed in the primary election with only Republican Joe Guy on the ballot. However, Independent David A. Harper plans to be on the ballot in the general election.
Republican Melinda King is running uncontested for county clerk.
Cheryl P. Ingram is running unopposed for the register of deeds position.
Two constable positions will also be unopposed in May as Republican Shawn Martin will be on the ballot for District 3 and Republican Mitch Boyd is running in District 5.
