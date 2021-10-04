As the Athens City Schools consolidated building project continues, the system could soon add another new school to its roster — but not in the traditional sense.
During the ACS Board’s September work session, the possibility of adding a virtual school came up for consideration.
This would be different from virtual classes that were taken during the 2020-2021 school year, in that it would be a full-time, virtual-only platform.
“We have five schools right now, this would create a sixth school that would be virtual,” ACS Supervisor of Federal and Specialized Programs Andrew Kimball told the board.
The application process first opened in the summer, but ACS officials chose not to go that route then because COVID-19 numbers were improving in the area and there was less concern about students and parents seeking a virtual platform.
“The state opened the applications up again, so we’re just doing our due diligence and some research,” Kimball said.
The organization under consideration to host the virtual school is Village Virtual, which is based out of Chattanooga.
“We don’t have to have, necessarily, a teacher on staff,” Kimball said, noting that Village Virtual has Tennessee licensed teachers to conduct classes through this program.
The cost to the system to take part in the program would be $2,800 to $3,200 per student plus a $5,000 implementation fee, but Kimball noted that Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds could be used to cover that.
“It would have to be a commitment for a full year — we wouldn’t want kids going in and out,” he said.
Kimball noted that while ACS officials were happy with the way they handled virtual classes during the height of the pandemic, this would be a way to address students and parents who are resistant to in-person school for one reason or another and would not be for current in-person students.
“We’ve talked about virtual and how we did it better than everybody else, but it’s not ideal,” Kimball said. “We are not wanting to take a student who’s in-person … right now and say hey, would you like to come to our virtual school. This would be a targeted approach to reach homeschool students or those medically fragile.”
Students in the virtual setting would have to follow the same attendance policy as in-person students in the ACS system, Kimball added.
ACS Director of Schools Robert Greene noted that “there are some really bad programs out there, but this is not one of them.”
“It aligns with state standards and they do a great job communicating with families through check-ins, e-mails, phone calls, TEAM meetings,” ACS Supervisor of Instruction Melody Armstrong added.
This would only be for students in grades 3-5, officials noted, since they and Village Virtual agree that Pre-K through 2nd grade students need more in-person support than a virtual program can provide.
“The platform is very user friendly, very kid friendly, very engaging,” Armstrong noted. “We were pleased with what we saw.”
Officials noted that Marion County currently has a school through Village Virtual and their experience has been positive — Greene noted that the Marion system has about 10 to 20 kids enrolled from surrounding counties outside their own, including Hamilton.
“We’d rather have them in school, but if they’re seeking something else, at least we’re offering something,” Greene said, pointing out that ACS could bring in students from outside its jurisdiction to be part of the virtual school. “If we don’t do it and somebody else does it, they could get our students.”
There are currently some McMinn County residents who are students outside of the local systems as part of a virtual school based out of Florida, officials noted.
“Is this the way of the future in some ways,” Kimball asked.
