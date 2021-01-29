Construction is continuing on the Etowah City pool with plans to open in the near future.
According to Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle, the pool is currently planned to open no later than June 1 this year.
“Footers are being worked on for the main building at this time,” Tuggle said as she explained the current progress of the construction. “The current plan for the annual opening of the pool each year will be the end of May. Labor Day is the plan, but that could change.”
The pool’s design will be an L-shape with a zero entry, according to Tuggle.
“A 30’ wide zero entry including an ADA access ramp, the far right side of the zero entry is 90’ long, the far side of the pool is 75’ long with a 42’ return at the deep end,” Tuggle said. “The two corners meeting between the deep end and the zero entry end are 41 and 42 feet.”
She expressed her excitement for nearing the end of the project.
“We are very excited to have this project complete for the citizens of Etowah,” she said. “It has taken a great deal of time. However, with grants that is the norm.”
Tuggle noted that more information about the pool will be released soon.
“The commission and administration of Etowah hopes that the pool is enjoyed by all. As we near opening of the facility we will be working on swim lesson schedules, exercise classes and other events,” she stated. “Pricing and further details will all be released at that time. At this time we are focused on getting the facility staffed and open to the public as soon as possible. We will look at any additional items after the facility is complete.”
The city is currently taking applications for seasonal employment involving the pool.
“We are currently taking applications for season pool manager, life guard staff (both senior and junior guards) as well as concession workers. Certification costs for lifeguards will be paid for by the City of Etowah,” Tuggle said. “Please refer to the City of Etowah website for more details. Interviews will begin in the coming weeks.”
The city has been attempting to re-establish a pool in town since 2016, after the original pool site was closed permanently in 2010.
The pool will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Louisiana Avenue, beside the splash pad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.