The Etowah Arts Commission is currently seeking businesses, community groups, and families interested in donating books to local school libraries.
Books from this year’s Young Authors Conference have been divided up into 14 stacks representing the 14 public schools in our area.
For $90, a stack of new books can be donated to a school and inside each book cover your business, group or family name will be listed as the donor. Four schools have already been sponsored, leaving 10 more to go.
To participate, contact the Etowah Arts Commission as soon as possible as it intends to Christmas wrap the books prior to delivering them to the schools.
•
As part of the Etowah Carnegie Library’s 12 Storytimes of Christmas, the following Facebook Live Storytimes will be featured next week at 4 p.m. daily:
• Tuesday: “The Night Before Christmas”
• Wednesday: “The Teacher’s Night Before Christmas” with a Christmas-themed craft.
• Thursday: “The Southern Night Before Christmas”
• Friday: “The Dinosaurs’ Night Before Christmas” with a Christmas-themed craft.
Grab and go craft packets are available for pick up at the library for the month of December. Supplies are limited.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
Good Faith Clinic will have the following schedule for December:
• Tuesdays, Dec. 8 and 22 — 3:30-4:30 p.m., drive-through refills; 4 p.m., physician visits.
• Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 3:30-4:30 p.m., drive-through refills; no physician visits.
•
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has announced the relocation of its food distribution ministry from the church’s building and grounds to a leased space at 5 South White Street in Downtown Athens. The ministry has been renamed Table Graces and will begin weekly food distribution from the new location on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m.
A dedication of the new space housing Table Graces will take place on Dec. 9 prior to that day’s food distribution. A grand opening date and introduction to the community will be announced soon.
Those interested in receiving food from Table Graces should observe the following practices beginning Dec. 9. Patrons who are elderly, have special needs, or are traveling with young children may use the gravel parking lot adjacent to the building between Table Graces and The Grace House. The parking lot should be entered from White Street and exited onto Jackson Street.
Other parking is available in the Gas ‘N Go lot or the public parking lot on Jackson Street. Those entering from the Jackson Street side may access the building by walking through the gravel lot to the building entrance on White Street. Leave street parking available for customers of businesses on the block.
For more information about Table Graces and the feeding ministry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, contact tablegraces@stpaulsathens.org
•
The annual Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the Eureka Trail Running the Rails Virtual 5K will be held until Dec. 6.
Registration fee is $25 per participant; beanies and runners’ gloves are guaranteed for the first 75 registrants. Interested walkers, runners, and biking participants will register online at www.cityofathenstn.com/parks
Medals will be given to participants who email their timed runs to recreation@athenstn.gov
A screenshot or picture of tracking apps or mile markers will be accepted. All participants will be eligible for a grand prize drawing.
“The 5K will be done at the racer’s own time starting on Nov. 26,” said Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces that Fisher Field, located at 211 East Tellico Ave., will be closed for renovations until Feb. 1, 2021. The purpose of this renovation is for the installation of a grass infield.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The E.G. Fisher Public Library will now be open until 7 p.m. every Thursday. All regular library services will be available during these and all other operating hours: Monday through Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
•
Athens Public Works Department loose leaf collection routes are currently ongoing.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityofathenstn.com/publicworks/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.