The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the inaugural Doggie Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 8 at 6 p.m. at Prof Powers Pup Park, located at 27 Slack Road.
Egg hunting will be divided into large and small dog areas and all dogs will need to be on a leash. Dogs and handlers will go into the dog parks and when the dog touches the treat-filled egg, the handler will be allowed to put it in their basket. In addition to finding treat-filled eggs, dogs will be eligible for other prizes. Dogs must not be aggressive, and handlers must be of age to be able to control their dogs on a leash.
“Most dogs are great hunters so hunting Easter Eggs should come quite natural,” said Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator, “particularly when the eggs are filled with dog treats. We have so many wonderful dogs that use the dog park, we thought it would be fun to reward our most loyal citizens with their own event.”
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Tennessee Wesleyan University Concert Choir and Chorale will present their spring concert on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens.
This performance is free and open to the public, with a short reception to follow.
The theme of the concert is “Rebuild Through Song.” It also coincides with the season of Lent. An array of musical styles, from the High Baroque composers to the contemporary, will be presented throughout the concert.
The TWU Concert Choir and Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Marius Bahnean and Ms. Sylvia Gossett — collaborative pianist. They will be joined by string instrumentalists from the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra: Karen Kartal — violin, Kari Lapins — violin, Sara Lee Cho — viola, Julie Belenger Roy — viola, and Jeanine Wilkinson — cello; and The Dockery Jazz Trio — Ben Dockery — piano, Rusty Holloway — bass, and Thad Brown — drums.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will meet this month on Tuesday, April 12 and 26, at Christ Community Church on Congress Parkway in Athens.
Refills begin at 3 p.m. and doctor visits begin at 3:30 p.m.
Good Faith Clinic is for adults (18-64) in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance.
•
McMinn County is preparing to host two multi-county beef events.
• Beef Boot Camp — Saturday, April 9; Registration: 8:30 to 9 a.m.; Event: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
This event, which will be held at the McMinn County High School barn, is designed to meet the needs of anyone who is interesting in learning what it takes to show beef animals, or for someone who is simply interested in brushing up on what they already know.
This event is open to fourth through 12th graders and their families. Youth do not need to own an animal to attend this event. This will be a full day with topics ranging from selecting a show animal, nutrition, show day preparation, an intro to skillathon and more.
Parents are encouraged to also attend the event as there will be sessions specifically for them. Participants will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and other youth who are interested in showing, and to see live animals.
This is a free event and lunch will be included.
Cherokee Beef Clinic — Saturday, April 23; 9 to 10 a.m., Weigh-in; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Clinics; 1 p.m., Show
The Cherokee Beef Clinic, which will be held at the McMinn County Show Barn, is a multi-county clinic and show to help prepare youth for the upcoming spring beef season.
Participants must attend the clinic to be able to show, however, youth do not have to be registered to show to attend the clinic and to participate in skillathon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Both events are open to surrounding counties. Entries are due to the McMinn County UT Extension Office by April 13.
For more information or to register for either event, contact Brooke Cass at bcass@utk.edu or call 423-745-2852.
•
McMinn County Neighbors, a local community group, will be hosting a McMinn County Board of Education candidate forum at 6 p.m. on April 7 at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
This forum will be an opportunity for voters to hear directly from school board candidates about their vision for the county school system and, according to a news release, “how they plan to help McMinn County Schools live into the motto, ‘Excellence in Action.’”
The forum will be moderated by former State Rep. and County Superintendent John Forgety. Candidates will have equal time to answer each question.
The forum is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at the McMinn County Neighbors Facebook page.
•
The public is invited to the Annual Dinner & Fundraiser in support of Kids First Child Advocacy Center’s 20 Years of Giving Hope to Children on Thursday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. at The Barn at Maple Creek, located at 107 Gallaher Road in Kingston.
This event will include live music, a pictorial display of CAC history, and special guest speakers. Dinner will be provided by Dead End Bar-B-Que.
Reservations are $100 per person and must be made by April 4 at www.kidsfirsttn.org
All proceeds benefit Kids First CAC.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
Artwork is currently being displayed at the Etowah Carnegie Library by artist Barbara Ensley of the Community Artist League.
Ensley’s exhibit “The Invisible Thread” is a celebration of the interconnectedness of life. This series of 20 paintings were not painted consecutively. Instead, Ensley switched between canvases allowing each layer of acrylic to dry in between. The paint remaining when an image was completed became the beginning of the next painting. The result of this process is an “invisible thread” of paint that ties all these pieces together in a fluid but cohesive manner.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Ave in Etowah and may be reached by calling 423-263-9475.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for certified lifeguards and a pool manager for the Ingleside Pool.
The summer pool season will be in operation with training beginning May 23 and running through end of September for parties. The City of Athens is seeking mature, dependable, friendly staff to continue operating the Ingleside Pool in a professional capacity.
Complete applications and turn them in to the Human Resources Department. Applications can be obtained online or in the Human Resources office in City Hall.
If interested in a lifeguarding position, but not yet certified, the City of Athens is hosting a Red Cross Lifeguarding Course May 19-23. Registration is available online or with the Parks Department.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov or visit the website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
•
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
•
The 76th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson St., or by phone at 745-0334.
