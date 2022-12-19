McMinn County High School varsity football kicker and punter Spencer Sullins recently led the way to raise money for pediatric cancer research.
Sullins spent the 2022 football season working on a fundraiser through the community to raise $4,388, which will fund 88 hours of pediatric cancer research through grants awarded by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.
“It was just a good feeling,” Sullins expressed. “I got to do what I like, I enjoy kicking and playing football, and it was really easy to do something nice and get it out of something I liked.”
His goal of supporting the research also hit close to home for Sullins, as he had a family member once get diagnosed with lymphoma at the age of 3 years old.
“It just feels good to be able to help kids who are fighting battles,” he stated.
The idea to support this cause came over the summer during a camp where he encountered someone looking for help for the research.
“The company was associated with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which is the top fundraiser for pediatric cancer, so I figured I would get in touch and figure out how to do this,” he said. “We made our original goal $1,000 and basically quadrupled it.”
Sullins stated he initiated the fundraiser by asking his family, friends and neighbors for their support.
“I also put it up on my Twitter and Instagram to give it as much publicity as I could,” he said. “This experience has taught me how much the people of Athens are willing to help. It’s really surprising because we set the goal at $1,000 and within the first three or four days we already met the goal, so it was really nice to see how many people are willing to help.”
Though the fundraiser has ended, Sullins plans to the same process again next year during his senior season.
“I’ll hopefully beat the amount I got this year,” he said before offering words of encouragement to anyone who would like to support a cause they believe in. “I would like to say that I felt really good doing it and I felt like I had more of a purpose. After some of the games, coaches from other teams would come and give donations, which was really nice and it helped build relationships with people.”
Sullins expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped support the research through donations.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported this,” he expressed. “We had 33 donors, which is a lot. I would also like to say thank you for the coaches this year for helping me raise money because I had to score points to raise the money and they worked with me a lot. I would like to encourage all the kids who are fighting cancer to keep fighting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.