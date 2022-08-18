The East Tennessee Regional Beekeepers are providing a daylong conference with topics of interest to new and veteran beekeepers on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The conference will take place at the Southeast Trade & Conference Center at Athens Regional Park. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Geoffrey Williams from the University of Auburn, who will address keeping your bees alive, best practices in dealing with Varroa mites, and the effects of neonicotinoids on honeybee reproductivity.
In addition to Williams’ presentations, there will be five hands-on sessions on hive inspecting, getting started in beekeeping, grafting queens, and what to do if your queen dies.
You can register at tba46.wildapricot.org/event-4887520/Registration or on the day of the conference.
Tickets for TBA members are $10 and non-TBA members are $15. Ages 16 and under are free. Food trucks will be on site for purchasing lunch.
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
Local author Ken Johnson will be at Etowah Carnegie Library on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m. He will host interactive storytime with his book, “Panda Love.” No registration required.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to affected are parking spaces 152, 153, and 154 and the sidewalk on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. These closures will last until Friday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for painting a building front.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
Applications for Leadership McMinn’s Class of 2022-2023 are currently available and will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 19.
The program, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is “a great way to learn about our wonderful community and make personal and business contacts that will last a lifetime,” according to a news release.
More than 600 people have graduated from Leadership McMinn since the program’s inception in 1988.
The class will start in September meeting one day a month for nine months. Each month, the Leadership McMinn class meets to explore different aspects of leadership and various challenges facing the community.
Session topics include: Local industry, government, criminal justice, history, community services, healthcare and volunteer opportunities.
The group of 25 individuals selected to participate is “exposed to the people, agencies, organizations, businesses and ideas that make McMinn County a great place to live, work and play,” stated the news release.
“I learned so much about McMinn County by participating in this class and benefited greatly. I looked forward to each session as well as networking with my classmates. There was one common theme I took from each of our classes: People love living in McMinn County, and are proud of the work we do here,” said Victoria White with DENSO.
Anyone interested in applying can contact the chamber at 423-745-0334 or by emailing Julie@ athenschamber.org
You can also pick up an application at the chamber’s temporary office in the McMinn County Courthouse basement.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center donors are receiving Dollywood tickets starting Aug. 15, while supplies last.
Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August, including blood donors, who will receive a park ticket with their donation.
Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff does anticipate a wait for donors during the promotion week. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.
The City of Athens has scheduled its 200th anniversary celebration for Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The celebration will be held downtown at Market Park beginning at 6 p.m. and the community is invited to gather for fellowship, historic storytelling, and an old-fashioned chicken dinner.
Seating for the dinner is limited to 500 reservations due to the effort needed to plan and arrange for this large event. Anyone not wanting to have dinner is still encouraged to bring their own chairs and attend the storytelling program.
To reserve your seat and chicken dinner, make your reservation on the Athens website at www.AthensTN.gov/Parks or call 423-744-2700, opt. 3 for assistance.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Steve Byrum, author of “August 1, 1946. The Battle of Athens, Tennessee.” Other guest speakers and special video presentations are being planned.
For questions regarding the Athens Bicentennial Celebration, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, opt. 9.
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following temporary closure:
The Athens Recycle Center Household Hazardous Waste Container will be temporarily closed until Friday, Aug. 19, due to staffing shortages. The facility will re-open on Saturday, Aug. 20, for regular business hours.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Aug. 23 and 30. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
McMinn County High School Class of 1992 is preparing to hold its 30-year reunion.
On Friday, Sept. 2, class members will reminisce on Friday nights under the lights at the McMinn County football field while watching the Cherokees take on Rhea County.
Game tickets may be purchased through the office prior to the game or at the gate. There will be a section designated for class members to sit together.
On Saturday, Sept, 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., a causal get-together will be held at Mouse Creek Golf Course, located at 1118 Congress Parkway N. in Athens. The event fee is $10 per person and may be paid at the door.
Dinner will feature the Big Daddy’s Barbecue Food Truck on site. This will be in addition to the $10 event fee. A cash bar will be available.
Class members are encouraged to pass this information along to those in the 1992 graduating class who are not on social media.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
