A recent decision to forgive some student loans was not well-received by U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).
Last week, President Joe Biden announced his intent to cancel up to $20,000 worth of student loan debt from individuals with income less than $125,000 or households with incomes less than $250,000. He also extended the student loan repayment pause through Dec. 31.
Biden’s plan is to bypass Congress in making these moves.
While speaking during the McMinn County Economic Development Authority Business Leaders Forum at Tennessee Wesleyan University last week, Hagerty was asked about Biden’s forgiveness plan.
“It’s called vote buying. This has to do with the 2022 elections happening in November,” Hagerty said. “Forgiving $20,000 of student loan debt is nothing short of a cheap political trick. It’s disgraceful.”
Hagerty said part of his opposition falls on the fact that those loans still must be repaid by someone.
“Every one of us has got to subsidize this,” he said. “Most kids who graduate high school in Tennessee don’t have the luxury of going to college. They’re going to pay for this. I had to borrow money to get through school. I worked my heart out to pay those loans back early.”
Hagerty said those who have already paid back their loans and those who never went to college aren’t being treated well by this announcement.
“That doesn’t ring fair to the American people,” Hagerty said. “I think we’re a people that appreciate freedom and liberty and fairness. I don’t want to see anybody put at a disadvantage, but I don’t like to see blatant vote buying.”
That being said, Hagerty noted that he believes there will be those who like this policy.
“I know it’s popular with a certain set of people, the ones who get the free money,” he noted. “But this doesn’t send the right message. I feel like we all ought to have a stake in the game.”
When he went to college, Hagerty said he was very particular about how much he borrowed and how much his parents helped him with.
“I remember calculating how much my parents paid per hour class,” he explained. “When I thought about skipping class or sleeping late, I never thought about it again after I made that calculation because I knew how hard my father worked and how hard my mother worked and how much money I borrowed to get through.”
He added that someone else stepping in to pay off his debt wasn’t a consideration for him.
“I never expected someone to pay that off for me. I never would have expected my classmates that didn’t have the opportunity to go to college to pay for me,” he said. “I figured I had the opportunity, I’d pay it back. I was happy to do it. I think that’s the right attitude here.”
