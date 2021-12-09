Athens Police Department Sgt. Tony Byers was honored during the Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade in Athens Monday night. APD Chief Freddy Shultz said he wants to honor his officers in the parade each year.
“This all started out as kind of a running joke when I got appointed as police chief and as the parade was getting closer everyone was saying that I would have to be in the parade. I got to thinking about it later on and thought that this would be a great way to give the officers some recognition,” Shultz said. “To be honest I’m usually downtown during the parade where I get to see it and interact with the people and I would just as soon do that than be in it myself.”
Shultz stated the parade was a particularly special time for him. He took over as chief on Oct. 8 after having served as a detective for the department.
“Before, I wasn’t too involved in the patrol activities so this gave me a chance to put the uniform back on and interact with the officers,” he expressed. “I also get to speak with the citizens as well so I always enjoy it.”
Byers was selected to be the honored officer in this year’s parade due to his history of hard work and dedication to the department.
“Tony is part of the staff and he has worked patrol for years and never been one to seek the spotlight,” Shultz noted. “He has always been humble and would pass the credit on to somebody else, so I thought he would be the perfect candidate to shine in this spot.”
Schultz believes it is important to have his officers recognized due to how difficult it is to receive recognition in the world today.
“I’m getting ready, at the start of the year, to start back our police officer of the year program plus we are going to have a command staff award and we will award a squad with what we call the Super Squad of the Year award and they will be based off of different criteria,” he said. “It will give them some recognition for what they do just like with the parade because this is recognition for them and for their families. The family is the unsung heroes in this ordeal because officers have to miss certain holidays and events and they are the ones who suffer from it, so we want to get the families out there too.”
Shultz expressed that the department has seen a “tremendous” response on social media for wanting to honor their officers.
“I haven’t heard any negative feedback,” he stated. “I think Tony is well deserving of this and I think this is just our way of getting him out there and giving him some recognition.”
