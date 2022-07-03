The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for its upcoming brick-laying ceremony in honor of local veterans.
Officials with the department have announced that anyone interested in having a brick placed in the Veterans Park walkway, in honor or in memory of a veteran, must place their order by 4:30 p.m. on July 22 to be included in the Oct. 8 ceremony.
In addition to a brick being placed in the walkway, brick purchasers receive a certificate suitable for framing in honor of their veteran.
Veterans Park walkway bricks are $50 each and the city also has replica bricks available for $20 each.
Replicas are 1-1/4” x 3” and are designed to take home as a souvenir as part of the ceremony.
Bricks are available for purchase online at www.athenstn.gov/parks if paying with a debit/credit card or at the parks and recreation department, located in the Athens Municipal Building.
“2022 is the 20th anniversary of the dedication of the Veterans Park brick walk. We will be celebrating on Oct. 8 with a return visit from the crew of the USS Charles R. Ware, who were in attendance 20 years ago,” said Austin Fesmire, director of parks and recreation. “Over the past two decades over 4,000 veterans have been honored at the park and I encourage everyone looking for a special way to honor or memorialize a veteran to purchase a brick, as it is truly a special gift.”
According to Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner, this event is very important for the City of Athens.
“This is a wonderful tradition for Athens and McMinn County that we are able to provide a path where our family and friends can honor and memorialize our heroes who have served in the military,” Sumner said. “Any and all branches in our nation’s military are available to be honored with this brick.”
The ceremony is held twice a year to dedicate the new bricks that have been purchased.
“If you have a family member that has served in the military at any point in the history of our nation you can get a brick to honor them,” Sumner noted. “It is always a really good service to be able to bring the community together, share the memory of our loved ones and to honor those who are still in service or who have served.”
Information can be acquired from the City of Athens to find any particular brick someone may want to see due to the city having each brick mapped out.
“I hope people take the time, even outside of this event, to visit Veterans Park and walk and look at the names of all of the people who are honored and memorialized there,” he expressed. “It is especially important right now as we celebrate the birth of our nation and the importance of the fight that it took for us to become our own independent nation.”
