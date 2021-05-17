MCMINN COUNTY
Library Board will meet on Monday, May 17, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public. For information on joining the meeting, call 423-745-7782.
Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 18, at 5 p.m. in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct any election business to legally come before the board.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, May 19, at 9 a.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public. Call the library at 423-263-9475 with any questions.
