The City of Athens recently recognized one of its employees for his honoring of the past, present and future of his department.
Athens Fire Department (AFD) Firefighter Dave Albertson was named the the city’s Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2021 at last week’s Athens City Council meeting. City Manager C. Seth Sumner made the presentation.
“This employee has demonstrated what it takes to be a great team player,” said Sumner.
Albertson played a key role in the remodeling that has taken place at the AFD stations over the past several months.
“Although several of our staff members did their part in the remodeling stages, this one employee went above and beyond to do his part in this project,” explained Sumner, who had not yet revealed Albertson’s identity.
Sumner said Albertson spent hours “sawing, cutting, painting, trimming, gluing and sanding,” much of which was done with Albertson’s own equipment.
“We all know this individual when it comes to woodworking,” said Sumner. “He is what we all like to call a perfectionist. He takes pride in his craftsmanship. … Because of his efforts, hard work and dedication, we can now look at our fire stations and be proud of the work and much-needed modernized facelift.”
Albertson was also pivotal in designing the AFD’s new retirement wall.
“Once again, with more sawing, cutting, sanding, etc., we now have a retirement wall that our retirees and future retirees can be proud of,” said Sumner, prior to revealing Albertson as the award winner.
Albertson shared a few comments with the audience.
“Obviously, it’s not all just me,” he said. “Everybody at the station had a part of it.”
Then-Captain Tim Schultz, who has since been promoted to deputy chief, approached Albertson with the idea for the retirement wall. Chief Brandon Ainsworth approved the project and, according to Albertson, every shift played a part in its development.
“We have an adage at the fire station that says, ‘The old fireman’s job is to teach the young firemen how to become old firemen,’” said Albertson. “That’s what everybody on that wall symbolizes to us — the ones that walked that walk and talked that talk. We were proud to do it and I think we have something that will last for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.