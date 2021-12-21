The COVID-19 crisis continues to plague many in the area.
To help, Athens Utilities Board (AUB) has taken steps to get more aid money into the hands of the neediest in the utility’s service area.
AUB will again use some of its Warm Neighbors Fund and will partner with the United Way of McMinn and Meigs Counties to provide money to the needy communities as the crisis continues in much of the area.
By doing so, AUB and United Way qualify to receive more funds back from TVA in the effort, as many resources are needed across the local utility’s customer base.
This time, the total amount of money provided by AUB, United Way, Coordinated Charities and TVA will be $40,000. That’s twice what was provided last January.
Coordinated Charities, led by Kevin Lane, will be where the total of $40,000 of local money is housed and where members of affected communities will be able to tap the resources.
Based on need in the community, Lane said that 85% of the money, or some $34,000, will be dedicated to helping people with shelter and utility assistance and the remaining 15% will be used for food assistance.
“It has been another joint effort locally to come up with $20,000. TVA agreed to put in a nice amount of money that our customers paid for electricity in the past, offering the chance to help many neighbors again,” AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough said. “Paige Zabo with United Way and Kevin Lane at Coordinated Charities are partnering with us again to get the funds and to administer the money for the community.”
The utility works with these local organizations routinely to help residents with utility issues. The COVID crisis continues to raise the need from all local organizations.
“It’s hard to imagine just what all Coordinated Charities can do with the Warm Neighbors Fund and the local United Way does an equally great job administering every dollar so that many people from our local communities get help that they need. We’re truly glad that TVA continues to agree to return money to the local communities in this effort,” Scarbrough continued. “It just can’t be said enough that Mr. Lane at Coordinated Charities and the people of United Way do great things in McMinn and Meigs counties to help those who need it. We are thankful, on behalf of our community, for their relentless efforts in the face of the COVID crisis.”
