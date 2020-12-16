A few months after filling the position, the City of Etowah is now seeking a new chief of police.
Police Chief Jim Shaw’s retirement from the Etowah Police Department was accepted during the town’s regular commission meeting on Monday.
Shaw had previously been out of the department on medical leave for some time.
During the meeting, the city commission accepted Shaw’s retirement, which technically started on the 11th of this month.
According to Etowah City Manager Tina Tuggle, Shaw will be missed from the City of Etowah.
“After extended medical leave, Chief Shaw has decided to take his retirement,” Tuggle said. “The city is sorry to see him go and we wish him well.”
She noted that Interim Chief of Police Daniel Hampton will continue to serve in that role.
Shaw originally took over as chief of police at the end of March after the city fired former Chief Eric Armstrong.
Armstrong was fired from the position in late February after charges of assault by domestic violence were filed against him.
That left the position open and Tuggle filled it by naming Shaw as the interim chief.
