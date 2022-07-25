An apparent domestic dispute in Etowah led to an officer being shot and a man reportedly taking his own life Friday.
According to a news release from the City of Etowah, at approximately 7:38 p.m., the Etowah Police Department responded to a call from E-911 Dispatch about a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 600 block of Georgia Avenue.
Upon their arrival, EPD officers reportedly noticed an armed male subject physically assaulting a female.
The officers were able to approach and secure the woman safely as the armed male subject retreated into the residence.
The EPD officers were joined by members of the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and 10th Judicial Drug Task Force agents at the scene.
After several hours and multiple attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender, the armed male allegedly emerged from the residence and officers attempted to take him into custody around 1 a.m.
However, the subject reportedly ran back into the residence and began firing his weapon.
At that point, an EPD officer was struck by a bullet in his lower abdomen and was transported to the emergency room at Starr Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.
The officer who was struck by the bullet sustained only minor injuries due to the bullet striking his body armor.
The release stated that more attempts at negotiations were made after the officer had been shot but were unsuccessful.
The S.W.A.T. team surrounded the residence and gained entry into the building where they allegedly found the male subject deceased from a self inflicted gunshot wound.
The release stated that no shots were fired by the Etowah Police Department or any of the supporting agencies.
The investigation is ongoing with no further information being released at this time.
Once the investigation is completed the case file will be given to the 10th Judicial District Attorney General's Office for review.
