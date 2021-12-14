The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced that a contractor for the City of Athens, working under the direction of a certified arborist, will be trimming trees in the downtown area from Dec. 14-17.
The areas impacted are the street and sidewalk trees in the downtown business district and the trees in Knight Park. The public is advised there will be heavy equipment in the downtown area that will be moving to different locations throughout the day. Be aware of the equipment and respect the coned off areas.
The purpose of this trimming is to improve the health of the trees, sight lines, and safety of the area caused by low limbs. This work is part of the city downtown improvement plan and is tree trimming directed by a certified arborist and not utility related.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
Women United in Community Service, The Valor Guild, and the McMinn County NAACP will be hosting A Soulful Community Christmas Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m. at J. L. Cook Memorial Park, located at 414 Cook Drive in Athens.
There will be gift giveaways, music, games, food, and a Santa photo booth. There is no charge to attend.
For more information or to make donations, contact Women United President Gloria Versa at
gloriaversa0@gmail.com or CashApp $Gloria Versa1110.
Women United is a 501(c)3 public charity.
Donations are tax deductible.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 222, 223, and 224 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Hornsby Street. Additionally, the sidewalk in front of these parking spaces will be closed. These closures will last until Friday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building repairs.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk, parking spaces 155, 156, 157, and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will be effective until Friday, June 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Dec. 14 and 28.
Good Faith Clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance. GFC meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.