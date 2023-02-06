Four historic schools that helped shape lives of local youth were remembered as part of Black History Month
Ann Boyd gave a presentation to the McMinn County Historical Society as a representative of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to recognize the Rosenwald schools and the impact the schools had locally.
“During the Jim Crow era, school districts throughout the south operated on two systems, one system for white schools and one system for black schools,” she noted. “The black students got the short end of the stick because they didn’t have schools through county funding and they had to deal with everything on their own.”
Boyd stated that her mother lived in McMinn County during that time and attended school from Bethsalem Church.
“They used the church for services on Sunday and as a school through the week, however they only got to use the church for roughly four months of the year,” she stated. “They would have to plant and harvest and there would also be times when they wouldn’t have the resources to heat the school, so they couldn’t go when it was cold.”
Boyd noted that most of the schools for black students were run by a church during those times.
One of the larger schools, Athens Academy, had burned in the 1920s and that created a need for a new school.
“This is where the Rosenwald fund worked with the community and the county government to create new schools,” she said. “The Rosenwald fund provided the seed money and they built two schools in Etowah (East Etowah School and West Etowah School) and one school in Calhoun. After those schools were built, they noticed the need in Athens so the city government of Athens, the county government and the citizens worked together and they received funding from the Rosenwald Foundation and they built J.L. Cook School.”
According to Boyd, even with the new schools being built the two school systems still weren’t receiving equal financial support.
“Even though the black people worked and paid taxes they didn’t necessarily get their fair share of the proceeds from the local government,” she noted. “The schools were supposed to be separate but equal. They were separate but not equal and the funding the black schools received was nowhere near the funding that was received by the white schools.”
Boyd attended one of the Rosenwald schools and she shared her own experiences growing up during that time.
“We had used books, leftover desks, it was a perpetual hand-me-down system but we had a great education,” she expressed. “We had really good teachers and all of our teachers had college degrees.”
The Rosenwald Fund was founded by Julius Rosenwald and started in 1912. The fund helped provide grants and architectural plans for the construction of African-American schools.
“Julius Rosenwald provided the seed money for 10 schools in Alabama and they were so successful that Julius Rosenwald wanted to do that all over the south,” Boyd said. “As people heard about the project and how successful it was, he hired agents to build schools throughout the south. There were over 5,000 schools built from 1912 to 1932.”
While the fund provided needed assistance, in order for the project to be successful the community also needed to be involved.
“The community had to provide some of the money or they had to donate the land or work for the money so they had an investment in the schools and that is what made it successful,” she noted. “They got to see their hard work and know that somebody else cares to take care of the school.”
Boyd believes it is important to teach people about the Rosenwald schools because of the impact they had on many people who are alive today.
“If it weren’t for these schools many wouldn’t have had the education that they have and they wouldn’t have been able to progress further in their career,” she noted. “These schools were very important. Cook High School was very important to our area and was thought of as one of the premier high schools. We even had people come from Sweetwater, Loudon and even a couple of students from North Carolina.”
