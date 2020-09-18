Michael Hayes is the new chief of police for the Town of Englewood.
Hayes was named to the position recently after new Mayor Tony Hawn took office.
Hayes wants to help strengthen the bond between the citizens of the town and his officers.
“I have several goals in mind, but I want to get the public’s respect for the police department,” Hayes said. “I have some ideas of some community projects that I would like to implement. I would also like to change some things as well as some other programs, but all of that will come at a later date.”
Hayes has worked as a part time police officer for Englewood since 2014.
“I’ve seen so much of the turnover rate as well as seeing some things kind of get left behind,” he stated. “I feel that I can offer a change that has been coming for a long time for here.”
His law enforcement career started in 1996.
Hayes’ family consists of his wife, Tiffany, his daughter, Ellie Hayes, and his stepson, Cody.
“My biggest accomplishment is my family,” he expressed. “I am proud of my daughter and I believe my family is probably the best thing I have ever done.”
Other accomplishments consist of his law enforcement career and owning his own business, T and T Auto.
Hayes graduated from McMinn Central High School in 1991.
From there he attended Cleveland State Community College and Tennessee Technological University before going to the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville.
He previously worked with the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department in 1996 before leaving to start his own business with a friend.
His current hobbies consist of camping and watching University of Tennessee football.
He is a member of the McMinn County Church of God.
The opening for the department’s chief of police came up because of former Chief Zach Ellis being fired on Aug. 11 by then-acting Town Manager and current Vice Mayor Shawn Martin.
Ellis’ firing came five days after election day and one day after former Town Manager Richard Clowers was fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.