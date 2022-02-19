Valley Christian Academy is going on its fifth year of operation and has seen significant growth since it started.
According to VCA Principal Jeff Anderson, the school has seen an increase in student grade levels.
“It is pretty exciting to have been here for five years. When they first started this it went from kindergarten to fifth grade,” he said. “Now we are K-8, so it has continued to grow and this past year we have really seen some tremendous growth.”
Valley Christian Academy was one of the rare locations that didn’t have to shut down during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021.
“I think we are going to continue to grow,” Anderson expressed. “More and more parents are starting to prefer private schools over public, so I believe we will continue to grow.”
Not just a private school, VCA includes a Christian viewpoint to its educational endeavors.
“We try to teach things through the biblical worldview,” he noted. “Our teachers do a great job with that. We want to expand the knowledge of our students through critical thinking and let them know that Jesus Christ is who we look up to and model after.”
Looking ahead, board members of the school are hoping to eventually expand into a high school.
“That is still in conversation because it is not a matter of just starting it, because starting a high school is expensive. So we are just trying to figure out the best way to go about that,” he explained.
In addition to academics, the school is also expanding its extracurricular activities.
“Last year we started an archery program and participated in our first annual archery competition and, coming up March 5, we will have our second archery tournament,” Anderson said. “This year we added two new sports, golf and cross country, so those are things that we have done to increase interest for our students’ extracurricular activities.”
Anderson noted the new activities have garnered a lot of interest from the students.
“This spring I have to start working on getting matches for our teams for next year,” he said. “This year, none of the people that came out to golf had actually played golf so it was a good practice session ... by the end of the season they were able to play a couple of holes. Our cross country was sort of the same way, but we did have one meet with Sweetwater and, even though Sweetwater had the first place boy and first place girl, overall our team won because they took the top five runners and added their time together and we actually won, so we are looking forward to continuing that next year.”
Anyone interested in having their child join Valley Christian Academy can join the open enrollment on March 1 or call the school at 423-462-3008 or view their website at www.valleychris tianacademy.us
The school is attached to Eastanallee Baptist Church in Riceville.
“In addition we have specials at 2 p.m. every afternoon that include art, music, bible, archery and life science where they teach different skills like manners, how to make a bed, how to set a table, how to tie their shoes (for the young kids) and various other things of that nature and the students really enjoy it,” Anderson said. “I think Valley Christian Academy has a bright future ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.