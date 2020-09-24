A two-year prison sentence for burglary, theft and vandalism was part of recent McMinn County Criminal Court action.
Christopher Todd Bennett, 44, pleaded guilty to Class D felony burglary, Class A misdemeanor vandalism $1,000 or less and Class A misdemeanor theft of property $1,000 or less in front of McMinn County Criminal Court Judge Sandra Donaghy in July.
Bennett was sentenced to two years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) as a standard offender, meaning he must serve at least 30% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole. Bennett earned almost four months of pre-trial jail credit as his case worked its way through the legal system.
Bennett was originally indicted on the charges on June 16.
He was also required to repay $1,000 in restitution to the victim.
In other criminal court action:
Dismissals
• April Bernette Gamboa’s charges of felony evading and driving on a suspended/canceled/revoked license were dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Kyle Michael Kerns’ charges of three counts of child abuse or neglect were dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Lisa Sanders’ charge of aggravated gambling promotion was dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Jason David Sims’ charges of criminal trespassing and vandalism $1,000-$2,500 were dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
Pleas and Convictions
• Robert Matthew Hamblin pleaded guilty to Class E felony evading arrest, Class B misdemeanor resisting arrest and Class B misdemeanor driving on a suspended/canceled/revoked license. He was sentenced to four years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 180 days in jail.
• Erin Lea Sides pleaded guilty to Class D felony burglary. She was sentenced to two years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 90 days in jail.
• Preston Mooney pleaded guilty to Class E felony evading arrest and Class E felony possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was sentenced to two years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 60 days in jail. He was required to pay a $2,000 fine to the court.
• Marcus Daran Brasher pleaded guilty to Class D felony burglary. He was sentenced to two years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 90 days in jail.
• Gerald Wayne Guehring Jr. pleaded guilty to Class E felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved, Class E felony vandalism $1,000-$2,500 and Class A misdemeanor stalking. He was sentenced to two years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation for one year and 198 days after serving 167 days in jail. He was required to repay $1,100 in restitution to the victim.
• Chadwick Michael Brown pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor evading arrest and Class B misdemeanor criminal impersonation. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the county jail. He earned just over six months of pre-trial jail credit.
• Carey Carroll pleaded guilty to Class B felony theft of property over $60,000. He was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation to begin immediately.
• Ashley L. Martin pleaded guilty to Class B felony possession of more than half a gram of meth for resale, Class A misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI drug and Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation. She was required to pay $2,400 in fines to the court.
• Charles C. McDermott pleaded guilty to Class D felony sale and delivery of a schedule IV drug. He was sentenced to two years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 60 days in jail. He was required to pay a $2,000 fine to the court.
• Guy A. Cobb pleaded guilty to Class B felony possession of more than half a gram of meth for resale, Class A misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI drug and Class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation immediately. He was required to pay a $250 fine to the court.
• Christopher J. McClure pleaded guilty to Class B felony possession of more than half a gram of meth for resale. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation immediately. He was required to pay a $2,000 fine to the court. He had a charge of possession drug paraphernalia dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
• Cody Dwight Gravett pleaded guilty to Class A misdemeanor driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the county jail, but received an alternative sentence of supervised probation after serving 48 hours. He was required to pay a $350 fine to the court. He had charges of possession of a handgun under the influence of an intoxicant and failure to exercise due care dismissed via Nolle Prosequi.
