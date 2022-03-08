As election season approaches, one of the new elements seen this year is partisan school board races.
In the past, all school board candidates ran only in the general election without declaring their party. Now, however, the law has changed to allow — but not require — candidates to declare their party and run in the corresponding primary.
During Friday’s legislative breakfast at Michael’s Casual Dining in Etowah, State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) and members of each of the school boards and school systems in McMinn County had a spirited discussion about that change.
“I was very much in favor of that,” Cochran told them. “I think if you run for office, the people voting for you should at least have the opportunity to know your philosophy of government.”
Etowah City School Director Dr. Mike Frazier expressed concern over the new law discouraging people from running.
“I know for a fact two people didn’t apply (to run for Etowah City School Board) because they didn’t want to identify as Republican or Democrat,” Frazier said.
“If that’s why they didn’t run, they don’t understand the law,” Cochran responded, stressing that the law allows — but does not require — school board members to declare a party.
He was also asked if this creates an unnecessary partisan angle to the local school boards.
“I would argue that the school board is already a political position,” he said. “Just because you don’t have an R or D beside your name doesn’t make your office non-political. School boards make decisions over the largest percentage of county budgets. When you’re in position to make decisions over that large a percentage of taxpayer funds, you are in a political position.”
Athens City School Board Member Dr. Amy Sullins responded that she considers school board members as representatives of children, not taxpayers.
“We’re the voice of children, who are non-partisan,” Sullins said. “Something we have taken on as servant leaders is to be non-partisan.”
However, Cochran disagreed with her view on who they represent.
“I disagree on you representing children,” he said. “You represent the taxpayers of this county or city and how their resources are spent.”
McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison suggested the party affiliation question be brought up in different ways than on the ballot.
“Is (on the ballot) the only way,” Parkison asked. “Why can’t we have a public forum and let them present (their philosophy on government) to you?”
He added that “there are a lot of assumptions made because of the R or D by the name.”
“There are a lot of assumptions made if you’re an independent,” Cochran said. “I think a person’s philosophy of government matters. If you’re afraid to declare that, it might tell me something about you as a candidate.”
Various other topics were discussed during the legislative breakfast and more coverage will be included in future editions of The DPA.
