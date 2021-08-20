The Athens City Council has voted to proceed with design work for the city’s new animal shelter.
The council approved a resolution on Oct. 20, 2020, authorizing a contract with Allen & Hoshall for architectural and engineering services for the Athens City Hall, Public Works and Animal Shelter buildings. The firm provided preliminary assessments and conceptual designs for these projects on Feb. 15.
Upon review, the council decided to stop the design process of the animal shelter due to projected costs of new construction of about $1.9 million. Instead, the city negotiated the purchase of the former Daily Post-Athenian building so it can be renovated, in part, as the new location of the animal shelter.
Allen & Hoshall has since submitted an amended contract to perform architectural and engineering services in order to convert the building. As part of its consent agenda on Tuesday night, the council unanimously agreed to the amended contract, which allowed the design phase on the new shelter to proceed.
“Hopefully within the next month we’ll be closing on the piece of property, so now we know what the design needs to be,” explained City Manager C. Seth Sumner at the council’s August study session. “It’s a lot less work; a lot less of a contract than what we were looking at previously.”
Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller reiterated during the study session that the council’s change of plans regarding the animal shelter is expected to save roughly $1 million on the project.
