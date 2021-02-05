McMinn and Meigs counties saw an increase in the unemployment rate for the month of December.
The rate in McMinn County went up 1.7% during the month, settling in at 6.6%, while Meigs County raised 1.6% for a rate of 7.2%.
According to State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd, the month of December normally wouldn’t show much change.
“Normally we wouldn’t see much, if any change, for December, however thanks to the pandemic, anything could happen,” said Todd. “Seeing the rate increase is a bit surprising.”
He noted the impact of the pandemic has made the county, along with the surrounding areas, take on a unique “seesaw” pattern with the rates. “Going back to August and September, it went down then it went back up in October, then November it went back down,” he stated. “I’m not quite sure what to make of it, but looking ahead if it follows the current trend the next rate may be lower.”
Todd noted there was a chance that January could break the new seesaw pattern that has been caused by the pandemic.
“Normally the rate will go up in January, though we have already seen it go up a little,” he noted. “Unfortunately I just don’t know what to expect to see with the way things have been going.”
The state’s unemployment rate increased by 1.2% for a rate of 6.2%, while the nation as a whole witnessed an increase of 1.1% for a rate of 6.5%.
Around the region, the rate rose 1.7% in Roane County to 6.7%, grew 2.2% in Rhea County to 8.1%, increased 1.7% in Polk County to 6.5%, climbed 1.2% in Monroe County to 5.9%, elevated 1.4% in Loudon County to 5.7%, rose 1.3% in Hamilton County to 5.9%, and grew 1.4% in Bradley County to 6%.
The rate increased in all 95 counties for the month of December, leaving it less than 5% in six counties, between 5% and 10% in 88 counties and between 10% and 20% in one county (Lake County at 10.6%).
