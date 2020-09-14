MCMINN COUNTY
The Election Commission will hold a called meeting today at 5 p.m., in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to appoint election officials for the Nov. 3 election, lock absentee ballot boxes and to conduct any other business to legally come before the board. The regular Tuesday, Sept. 15, meeting has been cancelled.
The County Commission’s Financial Management Committee will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at noon, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the McMinn County health insurance policy renewal.
ATHENS
The Board of Education will meet today at 5:30 p.m., at the Administration Building. This meeting may be viewed online at the Athens City Schools website. Under the provisions of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 60, this meeting will be conducted by electronic means and accessible to public attendance by electronic means, and limiting the number of physical presences, in order to protect public health, safety and welfare in light of the coronavirus.
The City Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
The City Commission will meet today at 6 p.m., at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
The City Commission will meet today at 6 p.m., at the Memorial Building.
RICEVILLE
The Utility District Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
