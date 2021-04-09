A Tellico Plains woman reportedly died in a single vehicle accident in Etowah earlier this week.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Roberta Childress, 90, of Tellico Plains died Monday morning when her vehicle struck a tree.
According to THP, Childress was traveling on Highway 310 near Etowah in a 2012 Dodge Caravan at just past 11 a.m. when, for an “unknown reason,” she “failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, striking a tree.”
It is unknown if she was wearing her seat belt, but it would not have made a difference, according to the report.
