The McMinn County Election Commission office will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 9, for staff and election commissioners to attend the East Tennessee Election Officials Winter Seminar & Training.
•
Medic Regional Blood Center is holding a replacement blood drive for Harold Eaton on Monday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walmart in Athens, located at 1815 Decatur Pike. Medic Mobile will be on site.
Donors will receive a free Medic gift and Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.
Appointments are preferred. Call 865-524-3074 or visit www.tndonor.org to schedule an appointment.
•
The McMinn County Historical Society will meet on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., at the Historical Society building, located at 107 W. College Street in Athens.
The program will be “The Nocatula Legend: The History, Legend & Lore. A Part of Athens’ Past” presented by Steven Sherlin - Athens mayor, MCHSA officer and local historian.
Current and former members and guests are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 423-744-3911 or email mcminncohistory@gmail.com
•
The Mid-East Tennessee Community Chorus will present “An American Songbook: Music, Memories and More” on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., at East Athens Baptist Church, located at 301 Central Avenue in Athens.
Elise Howell will be the conductor and Anna De Silva will serve as collaborative pianist.
Donations will be accepted at the door.
•
The Optimist Club of Athens will hold its annual Soup Supper on Monday night, Dec. 5, in conjunction with the Jimmy Liner Christmas Parade in Downtown Athens.
It will be held at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church before the parade from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or take out will be available.
Purchase tickets in advance from any Optimist Club member or at the door. Adults are $10 and ages 10 and under are $5. Meal includes soup/chili, crackers, desert and a drink.
•
The annual Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
The parade theme this year will be “Downtown Tennessee Christmas.”
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
• Keith Lane, from Crestway Drive to Madison Avenue
• Madison Avenue, from Keith Lane to Jackson Street
• Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Cook Drive
• White Street, from Coach Farmer Drive to Madison Avenue
• Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Madison Avenue
These areas will be closed on Monday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for the Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade. Additionally, all streets adjacent to the parade route will be blocked during the parade.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic signage, workers, spectators, and pedestrians. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the 2022 Mother Son Dance pictures have arrived.
Photo packages purchased during the Nov. 5 event can be picked up in the front entry of City Hall.
Located at 815 N. Jackson Street, the City Hall Building is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact Athens Parks and Recreation at 744-2704 or email recreation@athenstn.gov.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 95, 96 and 97 and sidewalk on Madison Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street, and parking spaces 289, 290 and 291 on Jackson Street, from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue. These closures will be intermittent until Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for construction.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true
•
Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
This program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed.
The program is free of charge and available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is now open.
For more information, call the library at 423-745-7782, or visit fisherlibrary.org
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following:
Due to mechanical issues, the residential refuse collection routes may be delayed. If your tote is not collected on your designated pick-up day, leave it curbside to be picked up the following business day.
Residential customers may call 423-744-2749 for updates on the routes.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces leaf vacuum season:
Loose leaf collection routes began on Monday, Nov. 7. If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Do not place leaves around or behind obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstacle.
Do not place leaves on water meter lids, sewer caps, manhole covers, or sewer clean out plugs. Placing leaves on utility covers may cause damage to the leaf vacuum equipment and delay service to residents.
Additionally, leaves will not be picked up on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working or to find out your zone, visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks
As an alternative and for faster service, you are encouraged to bag your leaves and the Public Works Department will collect them on the regular brush/junk route.
If you have any further questions about leaf season, call the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
