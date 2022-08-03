A date has been set for the celebration of the City of Athens’ bicentennial.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“It was on that day in 1822 that the city was bestowed its official name of Athens by the Tennessee General Assembly,” stated a news release from the city. “The following year, Athens became the county seat for McMinn County when the courts were transferred from the neighboring town of Calhoun in order to make the seat of government more accessible to the majority of McMinn Countians.”
The celebration will be held downtown at Market Park beginning at 6 p.m. and the community is invited to gather for “fellowship, historic storytelling and a good old-fashioned chicken dinner.”
Seating for the dinner is limited to 500 reservations, due to the effort needed to plan and arrange for this large event. Anyone not wanting to have dinner can still bring their own chairs and attend the storytelling program. To reserve a seat and chicken dinner, make a reservation on the Athens website at www.AthensTN.gov/Parks or call (423) 744-2700, option 3, for assistance.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Steve Byrum, author of “August 1, 1946. The Battle of Athens, Tennessee.” Other guest speakers and special video presentations are being planned.
For questions regarding the Athens Bicentennial Celebration, contact the office of the city manager at (423) 744-2700, option 9.
