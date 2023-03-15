While the City of Athens is seeing population growth, wages and jobs haven’t quite followed yet. However, a projection sees them on the horizon soon.
During the Athens City Council’s annual strategic planning session, council members met with Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETDD)’s Beth Jones and discussed the growth in various areas the community has seen over the past five years.
According to data compiled by Lightcast and provided by SETDD, Athens’ population rose by 667 people over the past five years and another 1,027 are expected to move here the next half-decade.
“That’s good growth,” Jones said.
However, while the population has grown, the number of jobs in town have dropped by 40 over the past five years and the average earnings per job stands at $55,600 — $24,200 below the national average.
“I don’t think that’s a surprise to any of us when we’ve seen the plant closures we have in the region,” Jones said of the jobs decrease since 2017, adding that the earnings per job number is a concern as well, with a positive caveat. “That’s where some of your economic distress comes in. Granted, cost of living in Athens is a lot less than other places.”
While Jones previously discussed concerns in Athens over labor force participation in the area, Lightcast’s numbers showed that the number of people set to “retire soon” in Athens is 8,708, which is slightly above the 7,922 national average for areas this size. Jones noted that by 2030, the number of people retirement age is expected to double across the country.
Lightcast’s numbers also show that the top industry earnings locally are in the manufacturing and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction industries. Those two industries show roughly $80,000 in earnings per worker.
“Therein lies the reason local governments incentivize industrial projects and manufacturing jobs,” she said. “They are the highest wage jobs.”
Jones said those earnings also make the most impact on the local economy in comparison to other careers.
“That money turns over in your local economy even more than retail jobs,” she said. “Nationally they tell you that money turns over seven times. We try to be more conservative in rural areas and say 2.5 times.”
Jones also emphasized the tendency of people to travel to Athens to work, noting Lightcast’s numbers that while 10,146 people live in Athens, 13,932 are reported as working in the town.
“Right away, you know you’ve got 4,000 or more people traveling here every single day into your zip code to work,” she said.
Of the people who live in Athens, Lightcast’s numbers show there are 344 college graduates in the city. That is a 9% increase over the past five years and Jones noted that’s a positive sign.
“I would attribute that to Tennessee Wesleyan and Cleveland State Community College, that’s good marketing,” she said.
Most of those 344 college graduates received their bachelor’s degree, but some also received a master’s degree or higher.
More information about the council retreat will be included in upcoming editions of The DPA.
