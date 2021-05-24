Andrew Ronne was determined to finish what he had started.
Even some self-inflicted adversity was no obstacle too great for the McMinn County senior to overcome with a long-awaited trip to Murfreesboro on the line.
The ETSU signee had returned to the mound for the seventh inning, following his five-inning start, to protect the Cherokees’ one-run lead in the Class AAA sectional Friday. But Ronne’s bid for the save began in bumpy fashion, as he first hit the lead-off batter and then overthrew first base after diving to field a bunt, giving Stewarts Creek go-ahead runners at first and third base with no outs.
“At that point, it’s do or die at that point with the pitches,” Ronne recalled. “I was telling myself every pitch, ‘Just one pitch. One pitch at time. One pitch.’ And then I executed that one pitch and I did it seven times in a row.”
Those seven pitches, including a streak of six straight strikes, struck out the Redhawks’ next two batters and put Ronne and the Tribe back in control.
It only took Ronne’s eighth pitch to induce a fly ball that Hayden Frank snagged in right field, sparking McMinn’s celebration. For the first time in the history of their baseball program, the Cherokees were bound for the TSSAA state tournament with a 2-1 win over Stewarts Creek on Friday at McMinn County High School.
“When I struck out the first one, I knew I had it right there,” Ronne said. “I got this. And that second strikeout just put it a little closer to it. And it was just a great team win.”
The sectional was scoreless through four innings, with Ronne locked in a pitchers’ duel against future ETSU teammate Austin Wooten. Wooten was originally committed to Army before the pitching coach there, Jamie Pinzino, came aboard ETSU’s staff in January and the Redhawks’ fast-throwing southpaw’s pledge followed along.
Stewarts Creek drew the duel’s first blood in the top of the fifth inning, with a lead-off walk of Josh Dudley, followed by a wild pitch, sacrifice fly and passed ball, putting the Cherokees down 1-0.
Wooten led off the bottom of the fifth with his 11th strikeout of the game, but then walked Will Grimmett, and his evening was finished.
And that meant opportunity for the Tribe offense as Jayden Miller, pinch running for Grimmett, advanced to second base on a passed ball. Will Harris then greeted reliever Keenan Saiyasak with a single to shallow center field, putting runners at the corners.
Frank then sailed a sacrifice fly to center field and produced the tying RBI.
Sam Goodin kept the fifth inning going with a single, again putting the Tribe at first and third, and Stewarts Creek again changed pitchers, going with Cooper Newsom. A diving catch in center field robbed Jace Hyde of a potential go-ahead RBI hit for McMinn (20-12-1) and ended the inning tied 1-1.
With Ollie Akens (W) pitching his inning of relief for the Cherokees, Saiyasak led off the sixth with a single for the Redhawks (23-14) and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Akens struck out the next batter, but Stewarts Creek cleanup hitter Devyn McEachron cracked a hit to left field.
Harris gathered the ball and fired a throw to Goodin at the cut-off, who then hurled the relay to catcher Mason Roderick with ample time for the inning-ending tag-out at home plate.
Roderick’s tag kept the game tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the sixth and the freshman then stepped up to the plate with two outs and boomed a ball that looked as if it was going to clear the left of the fence. Roderick’s ball dropped just short of a home run but still bounced into the wall for a double.
“I just got that feeling, but it did what it needed to,” Roderick said. “And then Beavers right behind me drove it in, hit it hard somewhere and it works.”
Andrew Beavers, who had hit 0-3 as the lead-off batter up to this point, skipped a ground ball too hot for the Redhawks’ third baseman to handle, sending Hunter McDonald, running courtesy for Roderick, sprinting home from second base to put McMinn ahead 2-1.
“I just tried to keep it simple,” Beavers said. “My first ABs (at-bats), I got out of my swing. I was going big. I was lunging at the ball. I just tried to get the pitch I wanted and just drive it.
“I had the feeling where, you know what, I was 0-for-3 and I think it’s my time to get my turn to help us.”
Grimmett followed up with a single to left field, but it was Stewarts Creek’s turn to deny the Cherokees at home plate, with the throw reaching the catcher in time to tag out Beavers as he attempted to score an insurance run. But that 2-1 lead, after some early hiccups in the seventh inning, was enough for McMinn to book a trip to Murfreesboro.
“I don’t know what you say,” said Matt Ray, in his eighth season as the McMinn head coach. “We just did what we had to do. And this is the type of game that we’ve been in all year long. Most of our games have been one-run ball games, come down to the last inning. And I want to say that we’re used to that type of scenario. And it paid off.”
Combining his five-inning start and his seventh-inning save, Ronne finished with 10 strikeouts against two hits, one walk, one hit batter and one unearned run.
“Andrew Ronne did a great job,” Ray said. “We did some things that were a little out of the ordinary. We had to go with what we felt was the best move for us. And it worked out.
“In that type of situation, you hit a guy and you make an error there that he probably shouldn’t have thrown that ball. But being able to flush it, move on and do your job, that’s huge. That’s being able to handle a little bit of pressure. It’s big-time.”
The Cherokees will begin the Class AAA State Baseball Tournament at 4 p.m. CDT (5 EDT) Tuesday at Oakland High School, facing the defending state champions from Farragut in the first round. The tournament is double elimination; if McMinn loses it will play an elimination game 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday back at Oakland against the loser between Hardin County and Clarksville. If the Cherokees beat Farragut, they would move on in the winner’s bracket and play 12:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Hardin County-Clarksville winner.
“All you can do is do the best that you can do,” Ray said. “You can’t do anything different than what you are. We’ve got the arms to do it and we’ll be set up for that again, just like all year. It’ll just come down to how much offense can we produce. This is new territory for everybody, for us and for our program. So we’ll figure it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.